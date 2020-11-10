Let these Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuums handle the mess from $360 (Save up to $240)

Roborock’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its S6 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $419.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $650, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats our previous mention by $29, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Roborock’s S6 Pure brings laser-guided navigation to your home alongside mopping capabilities and more. Smart home control enters in the form of Alexa voice control, and you’ll also be able to count on 2.5-hours of runtime alongside a 2000Pa suction system. BuyDig also sweetens the pot with an extended 1-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,500 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Roborock’s official Amazon storefront offers its S6 Pure Robot Vacuum for $359.99 when code ROBOROCKS6P has been applied at checkout. Down from $600, today’s offer saves you $240, beats our previous mention by $66, and marks one of the best we’ve seen to date. S6 Pure has a similar feature set to the lead deal, but with a more compact design, smaller dustbin, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 800 customers.

Be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more price cuts today, including some Bodum kitchen and coffee accessory deals from $5. We also just got a look at the new Wyze Vacuum that was unveiled earlier today, delivering similar laser guidance and more. Check out the all details in our coverage right here.

Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuum features:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning. Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by roborock app and Alexa voice control. Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!