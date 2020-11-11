eBay takes extra 20% off cert. refurb DEWALT tools, Dyson vacuums, more

eBay is now taking an extra 20% off a selection of certified refurbished DEWALT tools, Dyson vacuums, and more when code PICKAGIFT has been applied at checkout. Free shipping is available across the board. Our top pick is on the DEWALT 20V MAX 4-Tool Combo Kit for $215.99. Down from its original $399 going rate, today’s offer is amounts to 45% in savings, is $33 under the Amazon all-time low, and the best we’ve seen. This combo decks out your DIY kit with four different tools for completing all kinds of home improvement projects. There’s a drill/driver as well as reciprocating saw, circular saw, and LED worklight that all work with the included 20V MAX battery. A charger and carrying case complete the package. Over 875 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and ships with a 2-year warranty. Head below for more of our top picks.

Just like the lead deal, everything in eBay’s refurbished promotion now comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. You can learn more about the new policies right here, but be sure to check out all of our other top picks below. And don’t forget to apply the aforementioned code to lock-in the additional savings.

Other notable price cuts at eBay:

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more discounts today. Amazon’s eufy G30 Edge Robot Vac Gold Box will keep your floors tidy at $230 and is joined by a series of price cuts on Moen faucets and accessories from $11.

DEWALT 20V MAX 4-Tool Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT 20V MAX* 4-Tool Combo Kit contains all the necessary tools you need for your DIY projects! The DCD780 20V MAX* 1/2″ drill/driver features a two speed transmission(0-600/0-2000RPM), 1/2″ Ratcheting chuck, with an ergonomic handle. The DCS381 20V MAX* reciprocating saw offers a keyless blade clamp which allows for quick blade change without touching blade or reciprocating shaft, a variable speed trigger, and an electric brake.

