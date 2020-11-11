Trusted retailer Zavvi is kicking off a Singles Day LEGO sale, dropping a series of kits to new all-time lows. Headlining is the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 for $304.99 shipped when code ZAVLAMBO has been applied at checkout. Rolling onto the scene back in June, this 3,696-piece set assembles the iconic Lamborghini Sián as one of the largest creations of the year. Once built, it measures over 23-inches long and comes complete with a unique lime green exterior and plenty of authentic details. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here and then head below for even more LEGO deals at new all-time low prices.

Highlights from the LEGO Singles Day sale:

While you’ll definitely want to check out our review of the new Baby Yoda set, all eyes are on the 9,000-piece Colosseum kit that LEGO will be debuting in the coming weeks. Then for all of the most gift-worthy kits of the year, dive into LEGO’s 2020 Holiday Toy Book.

LEGO Technic Lamborghini features:

Explore engineering excellence and experience the unmistakable power and looks of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 as you become immersed in this LEGO Technic building set (42115) for adults. With superb detailing, the model car is a faithful representation of the original Sián FKP 37 in eye-catching lime green with golden rims and decorated elements. Authentic features include the 8-speed transmission activated by the movable paddle gearshift, V12 engine with moving pistons, 4-wheel drive, and classic scissor opening doors, just like the full-size super sports car. Use the steering wheel to position the car, then check out the front and rear suspension. Lift the bonnet to discover your unique serial number and unlock special online content.

