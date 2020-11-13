SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker bundle + flavor drops now $110 (Reg. $150+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 27% off SodaStream bundles. You can score the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle for $109.99 shipped in various colors. This bundle is regularly in the $150 range and is now at the one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. Walmart is charging $110 for a similar bundle but with half the Co2 cylinders and one less bottle. This kit will have you making your own sparkling water and includes a pair of 40ml, zero-calorie lime and orange flavor drops. Each of the included Co2 cylinders can produce up to 60-liters of carbonated water. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you’re not interested or already have some of the SodaStream add-ons in today’s lead bundle at home, consider the standard SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker package at $69. It only comes with one Co2 cylinder and bottle, nor will you get the flavor drops, but it is a more affordable price of entry. Otherwise, consider using your savings on some extra SodaStream Fruit Drops.

More on the SodaStream Fizzi:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (3) 1 liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles, and (2) 40 ml zero calorie fruit drops of Lime & Orange.

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation.

