Top-rated Simple Modern tumblers, water bottles, more from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Simple Modern tumblers, water bottles, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the 28-ounce Coffee Travel Cup for $16.68. As a comparison, it typically goes for $25 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model offers up a 28-ounce capacity that’s fully insulated, making it easy to keep your drink warm or cold “for hours.” On top of the insulated cup is a locking lid with an included straw. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by over 16,000 Amazon customers. More deals below.

Another standout is the 40-ounce Summit Water Bottle for $15.39. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model offers up a stainless steel design with a 40-ounce capacity. The locking lid ensures that your beverage of choice will stay warm. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s deal here for more offers on Simple Modern water bottles, coffee cups, and more. Jump over to today’s Stanley Gold Box for more deals from $10 on the brand’s popular insulated bottles and various food jars. Like the lead deal above, these offers are only good through today, so jump on any offers that catch your eye.

Simple Modern Travel Cup features:

  • Vacuum Insulated: Simple Modern Classic tumblers are double walled and vacuum insulated, which keeps your favorite beverage hot or cold for hours
  • 2 Lids Included: Straw Lid & Flip Lid – An internally threaded insulated straw lid and insulated flip lid are included with your purchase; Patent pending
  • Premium 18/8 Stainless Steel: Tumbler is made from high-quality, food-grade 18/8 stainless steel and is coated in a durable finish

