After being rumored for a bit now, today LEGO is officially taking the wraps off of its largest set to date and newest addition to the Creator theme. Entering as a brick-built version of one of Rome’s most iconic landmarks, the new Colosseum enters with over 9,000 pieces and is packed with authentic details. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO Colosseum and everything that makes it the largest creation to date.

LEGO unveils all-new Colosseum set

Entering as the largest creation ever officially assembled by LEGO, its new Colosseum well exceeds every other build we’ve seen before it. For the past three years, the UCS Star Wars Millennium Falcon has sat as the king of the part count with over 7,500 pieces. But now the latest Creator build is dethroning it by nearly 1,500 pieces.

Stacking up to over 10.5 inches tall and 20 inches wide, the new LEGO Colosseum lets you assemble one of the seven wonders of the world out of 9,036 bricks. The entire kit leverages some interesting building techniques in order to pull off the landmark’s unique architecture.

The build itself is fittingly comprised of mainly tan bricks with some darker accents thrown in to really pull off the ruinous look of the structure. LEGO is opting to recreate the entirety of the Colosseum here, assembling the ovular amphitheater in a similar scale to the rest of its Architecture kits.

Along the base of the Colosseum itself, LEGO is adding in some trees and other builds on the ground around the landmark to really give you a sense of how big things are supposed to be. And at the center, there’s a build for the hypogeum, too.

Everything here is modular to help with the building process, as well as moving the behemoth of a creation once you’ve actually assembled it. And in a similar vein, the build rests on a display base that completes the package.

Launching on Black Friday

The new LEGO Colosseum enters with a $549.99 price tag and will be launching at the end of the month. Builders will be able to add this one to their collection on November 27 as LEGO kicks off Black Friday.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s a bit sad to see the UCS Millennium Falcon lose its crown as the largest set, but the new LEGO Colosseum absolutely delivers on what you’d expect from having the most pieces compared to any other kit. The designers did a pretty top notch job bringing the landmark into brick-built form at the scale, managing to nail the look.

Pricing is also solid all things considered, with the part per dollar ratio entering at just $0.06 per brick. The only real downside here is just how massive of a creation the LEGO Colosseum is. It certainly lives up to being the largest set, as it’ll have to be the centerpiece of your collection, if there’s room for it anyway.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!