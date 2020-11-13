Lenovo’s Assistant Smart Display 7 returns to all-time low at $60 (Save $40)

Lenovo is currently offering its Smart Display 7 for $59.99 shipped. Down from the usual $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, beats Best Buy’s current sale price by $20, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This is also matching the expected Black Friday price. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Those looking for a more nightstand-friendly package will want to consider the Lenovo Smart Clock at $39 instead. This offering still has Google Assistant at the center of the experience, but with a smaller display in tow and integrated alarm clock features. We noted it’s “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom” in our hands-on review.

Then jump over to our smart home guide for even more price cuts. On top of a new all-time low on Google’s new Nest Audio speakers at $84.50 each, you can take advantage of the ecobee3 lite HomeKit Thermostat at $132 and even more.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the blizzard white Lenovo 7″ Smart Display. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local Google Assistant-equipped devices. You can make and receive video calls with its built-in, front-facing 2MP camera and the onboard dual-microphone array.

