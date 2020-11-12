ecobee3 lite HomeKit Thermostat nears 2020 low at $132 (Save 22%)

Amazon currently offers the ecobee3 Lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $132.14 shipped. Down from its $169 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $17, and comes within $2 of the 2020 low. Shore up your smart home before winter weather rolls around by bringing ecobee3 lite into the mix. Alongside HomeKit controlled heating and cooling capabilities, you’ll also be able to rely on Alexa and Assistant. Plus, there’s automatic scheduling features and the ability to automate the thermostat with add-on smart sensors. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’d rather skip the smart home control found in the featured deal altogether, consider the Honeywell Programmable Thermostat at $47 instead. This option still brings 7-day scheduling and other notable features into your home’s 2-zone heating and cooling system. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference, helping to create a more personalized AC schedule through the summer. 

If you don’t mind trading off the more stylish design, right now you can save up to 40% on Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostats. Having dropped to some of the best prices this year, you’ll now be able to bring Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control to your heating setup from $79.

ecobee3 lite features:

Ensure uncompromised comfort with this ecobee3 lite smart thermostat. Its DataRhythm technology provides intuitive temperature adjustment based on the current weather, family schedules, desired settings and information from room sensors for efficient operation.

