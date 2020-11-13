WeMo’s Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug sees first discount to $35 in time for the holidays

Amazon currently offers the new WeMo Wi-Fi Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug for $34.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Having just launched at the end of last month, today’s offer is down from the usual $40 going rate and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen. With two individually-controllable outlets, the latest addition to the WeMo lineup brings outdoor lights and more into your HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant setups. With the holiday season right around the corner, this is a great way to pair your outdoor lights with a weatherproof smart home upgrade. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind trading off the WeMo integrations and more well-known Belkin branding can score this meross outdoor smart plug for $26 to save some extra cash. You’ll find a similar weather-resistant design alongside support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, as well.

This morning we also spotted an all-time low on Lenovo’s Assistant Smart Display 7 at $60. But if it’s more ways to expand your Siri setup, the ecobee3 lite HomeKit Thermostat is still on sale for $132 alongside plenty of other price cuts in our smart home guide.

WeMo Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Wemo WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug gives you total smart control over your lights, holiday decorations and other outdoor devices. Featuring two splash-proof and weather-resistant outlets, you can set schedules and control two devices together from anywhere by using the app or your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Hey Google.

