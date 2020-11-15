Garmin’s fēnix 5S Plus Smartwatch is down to $399 ($351 off), more from $159

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesFitness TrackerGarmin
From $159

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Garmin smartwatches starting at $159 shipped. Headlining in today’s sale is the Garmin fēnix 5S Plus GPS Smartwatch for $399. Down from the usual $750 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 47% discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Armed with up to 7-days of battery life, the fēnix 5S comes packed with a full suite of fitness tracking capabilities. Not only can it track runs with GPS, but also includes heart-rate monitoring and more. A sapphire scratch-resistant display rounds out the notable inclusions alongside Topo maps, built-in navigation sensors, and storage for up to 500 songs. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for all of our top picks.

Other notable Garmin deals:

Then if none of today’s discounted options are going to cut it, don’t forget we’re still tracking some new all-time lows on Garmin’s lineup of solar-powered smartwatches from $300. You’ll also want to check out all of the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE deals in this sale from $230.

Garmin fēnix 5S Plus features:

For athletes and outdoor adventurers, the Fenix 5S Plus multisport GPS watch is the rugged, high-performance timepiece that meets big challenges and fits smaller wrists. Beat yesterday with premium features that range from routable TOPO maps and storage for up to 500 songs to estimated heart rate at the wrist and Garmin Pay, the contactless payment solution.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Fitness Tracker Garmin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, Air...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 30%

Garmin’s Star Wars Smartwatch is down to $350 (Save $50), more from $200

From $200 Learn More
Save up to 25%

Save up to 25% on Garmin’s new solar-powered smartwatches starting at $300

From $300 Learn More
Save 30%

Save 30% on top-selling GNC supplements from $10, today only

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $400

JBL’s room-filling Boombox Portable Speaker returns to low of $280 (Save 30%)

$280 Learn More
Save up to 36%

Score up to 36% in savings on TACKLIFE rotary kits, sanders, more from $10.50

From $10.50 Learn More
Save up to 50%

Refresh your bedroom with up to 50% off Zinus mattresses and furniture from $15

From $15 Learn More
Save up to 35%

Cole Haan shoes are up to 35% off + more fashion deals from $7, today only

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $99

AncestryDNA’s ethnicity test makes a great gift at $47 (New low, save 53%)

$47 off Learn More