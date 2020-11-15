Garmin’s fēnix 5S Plus Smartwatch is down to $399 ($351 off), more from $159

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Garmin smartwatches starting at $159 shipped. Headlining in today’s sale is the Garmin fēnix 5S Plus GPS Smartwatch for $399. Down from the usual $750 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 47% discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Armed with up to 7-days of battery life, the fēnix 5S comes packed with a full suite of fitness tracking capabilities. Not only can it track runs with GPS, but also includes heart-rate monitoring and more. A sapphire scratch-resistant display rounds out the notable inclusions alongside Topo maps, built-in navigation sensors, and storage for up to 500 songs. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for all of our top picks.

Other notable Garmin deals:

Then if none of today’s discounted options are going to cut it, don’t forget we’re still tracking some new all-time lows on Garmin’s lineup of solar-powered smartwatches from $300. You’ll also want to check out all of the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE deals in this sale from $230.

Garmin fēnix 5S Plus features:

For athletes and outdoor adventurers, the Fenix 5S Plus multisport GPS watch is the rugged, high-performance timepiece that meets big challenges and fits smaller wrists. Beat yesterday with premium features that range from routable TOPO maps and storage for up to 500 songs to estimated heart rate at the wrist and Garmin Pay, the contactless payment solution.

