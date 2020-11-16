Score 3+ pounds of chocolate ON Whey Isolate at Amazon for $25 (33% off)

Amazon is now offering the 3.35-pound package of Optimum Nutrition Performance Chocolate Whey Isolate Protein Powder for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $37 range, today’s offer is 33% in savings and the lowest price we can find. With just 1-gram of sugar and fat, this powder provides 30-grams of “purest form of whey” protein per serving along with 13.5-grams of amino acids and 6.5-grams of BCAAs. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you already stocked up on protein powder, considering scoring some nutritious protein bars to supplement your routine. This 12-pack of chocolate chip Pure Protein Bars comes in at under $13 (opt for Subscribe & Save) and provides an additional hit of protein throughout the day to the tune of 20-grams per bar. They are also a 4+ star-rated solution from over 14,000 Amazon customers.

You’ll also want to check out some of the ongoing workout apparel promotions including Hautelook’s Running Sale and this adidas sale at up to 30% off, not to mention Lululemon’s and Under Armour’s holiday gift guides. These particularly notable Apple Watch SE and Series 6 deals might be of interest as well.

More on the Optimum Nutrition Performance Whey Isolate:

30 grams of premium whey protein isolate, The purest form of whey protein that currently exists

13.5 grams of naturally occurring essential amino acids

6.5 grams of naturally occurring Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs)

1 gram of sugar and 1 gram of fat, no artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors

