The Lululemon Holiday Gift Guide is now live with gift ideas for the go-getter in your family. This gift guide is set up into four sections with gift ideas for him or her, small ideas, and best-selling items. Get ahead of the holiday shopping this year with this guide that has all budgets in mind. Inside this guide, you will find workout wear, including leggings, pants, jackets, accessories, and more. Better yet, Lululemon offers free delivery. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Luluelmon’s Holiday Gift Guide and also be sure to check out our latest guide to Columbia’s Holiday Gift Guide too.

Top Gift Ideas for Men

A great gift idea for any man in your life is the Down For It All Vest for $148. This style can be used for workouts or casual events and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It’s available in four versatile color options and is highly-packable, which is nice for traveling. It’s also lightweight, water-resistant, and features reflective details to keep you visible in low light.

Another trendy option for men that will become a go-to in their wardrobe is the ABC Joggers. These joggers also come in several color options and have a drawstring waistband for a perfect fit. This style can also be dressed up with button-down shirts or t-shirts and would look fantastic with the vest mentioned above. They’re priced at $128 and would make a phenomenal gift idea.

Holiday Gifts for Women

Leggings are a no-brainer when it comes to Lululemon. The Align Pants II is a breathable and stretchy legging that is nice for workouts. I personally own these leggings, and they last for years. They also wash nicely and come in 22 different color and pattern options. With over 11,000 reviews from Lululemon customers, these pants are highly rated.

Lululemon also has fantastic jackets for cooler weather. The Wunder Puff Jacket is great for walks to the gym or everyday occasions. It’s also flattering with a cinched waist that also helps to keep cold air out. This trendy style is also water-repellant, which is great for snow sports, and has a 600 down fill interior to help keep you warm. You can find it in four stylish color options, and it’s priced at $268.

Small Gift Ideas

If you’re on a budget, Lululemon has a small gift ideas section that’s great for stocking stuffers, too. Our top small gift idea is the workout towel that features absorbent fabric and a roll up design that’s easy to take with you to the gym. It can be used by both men and women alike and is priced at just $18.

