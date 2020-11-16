ecobee HomeKit smart thermostat + light switch bundle $200 ($330 value)

Best Buy offers the ecobee Smart Thermostat bundled with its Smart Light Switch for $199.99 shipped. You’ll see the light switch added to your cart automatically. You much be logged into your My Best Buy account to see the discount. As a comparison, the thermostat usually goes for $250 and the light switch sells for $80. This is the best offer we’ve tracked. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars. The light switch offers up full smart home functionality, automatic scheduling, and more.

Save further and go with the ecobee3 lite smart thermostat for over nearly $60 less. You’ll still be able to enjoy HomeKit compatibility along with automatic scheduling, and support for smart sensors throughout your home. If you’re just looking to wade into the smart home area without breaking the bank, this is a solid alternative to the lead deal above.

ecobee Smart Thermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

