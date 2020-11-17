Cuisinart’s 17-pc. Knife Block Set + lifetime warranty at $60 (40% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 17-piece Cuisinart Artiste Knife Block Set for $59.99 shipped. Also matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. While listed with a regular price of $100 direct from Cuisinart, this set sells for as much as $160 at Macy’s and currently starts at $100 on Amazon. Today’s offer is at least 40% off the going rate and the best we can find. Alongside an 8-piece steak knife collection, this set has just about everything a home cook will need as well as a sharpening steel and kitchen shears. The block itself is included along with the stainless steel blade construction throughout and the lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

If that lifetime warranty and the brand name don’t do anything for you, save some cash and opt for the AmazonBasics Premium 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set at $57.50. Currently 15% off the going rate, this set carries even better ratings and comes with much of the same pieces. While the hand-wash only recommendation is to be considered here, you will save you slightly more. Otherwise, just score the simple AmazonBasics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set for $20 and call it a day.

But be sure to swing by our home goods guide if you’re in the market for some early holiday pricing on kitchen and cooking gear. We have notable deals on everything from Ninja’s Dual Air Fryer and Elite Gourmet’s Home Bread Maker to Kamado Joe’s Classic II Charcoal Grill and some deep iRobot Roomba price drops, just to name a few.

More on the Cuisinart Artiste Knife Block Set:

Set includes: 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicing Knife, 5.5″ Santoku Knife, 5.5″ Serrated Utility Knife, 3.5″ Paring Knife, 2.75″ Bird’s Beak Paring Knife, 8″ Sharpening Steel, 8 4.5″ Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, and Block. Superior stainless steel for precision and accuracy. Uniquely designed handle for strength and control…Lifetime Warranty.

