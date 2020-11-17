Save $360 on Kamado Joe’s Classic II Charcoal Grill in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the 18-inch Kamado Joe Classic II Charcoal Grill for $839.30 shipped. Regularly $1,199, like it currently fetches at Home Depot, today’s deal is $360 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This 18-inch grill comes with the cast iron cart, locking caster wheels, and a patented air lift hinge that reduces the dome lid’s “weight by 96%.” The 2-tier dual-sided cooking system supports multiple simultaneous cooking temperatures while the rain- and mold resistant top vent lid allows for smoking temperatures of 225- to 750-degrees. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great add-on for your new Kamado Joe grill is the Classic Joe Charcoal Grill Cover, but there are more affordable charcoal grills out there as well. This similarly-sized Cuisinart Kettle Charcoal Grill comes in at $90 and carries 4+ star ratings. It’s not quite as robust and you won’t get the cast iron frame, but it will provide that delicious smokey flavor for far less. 

We also have an ongoing deal live on the Coleman Fold N Go Propane Grill for all your outdoor adventures (this season or next). Then head over to our home goods guide for even more notable cooking and household price drops. 

More on the Kamado Joe Classic II Charcoal Grill:

  • Premium 18″ Ceramic Grill with Cast Iron Cart & Locking Wheels – The Kamado Joe Classic II gives the perfect cooking size of 18 inches along with its Premium cart that comes with the purchase of your grill, including locking casters and wheels.
  • 2-Tier Divide & Conquer – Divide & Conquer Flexible Cooking System transforms the humble grill grate into the most powerful cooking tool in your arsenal. The revolutionary multi-level, half-moon design frees you to cook different foods in different styles at different temperatures—all at the same time

