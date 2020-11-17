Ninja Dual 8-Qt. Air Fryer now $80 off in early Black Friday sale + more from $48

As part of its early Black Friday deals, My Best Buy members (free to sign up) can score the 8-quart Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Basket Air Fryer for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Target, this model fetches closer to $150 at Amazon and Best Buy with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. Alongside the six included customizable programs (air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate), this model has two frying baskets so you can cook two different meals at the same time. Both zones have their own “cooking baskets, cyclonic fans, and rapid heaters” with adjustable temperature settings from 105- to 450-degrees. Rated 4+ stars from over 230 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

More air fryer deals:

But if you’re in the market for a cooker that’s even more versatile, check out these ongoing deals on the Breville Smart Toaster Oven and this Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker combo. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more notable early Black Friday offers on bread makers, grills, robot vacuums, and much more

More on the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Basket Air Fryer:

The Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology. The first air fryer with 2 independent baskets that let you cook 2 foods at once, not back-to-back like a traditional single-basket air fryer. DualZone Technology features Smart Finish, which intelligently synce settings in each zone so both foods cook accurately and finish together. Match Cook easily syncs settings across zones for 2X capacity.

