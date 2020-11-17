Elite Gourmet’s Home Bread Maker now $50 just in time for the holidays (Reg. $75)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Programmable Bread Maker Machine for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $75 at Home Depot, Walmart, and elsewhere, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. Just in time for baking fresh bread at home for the holidays, this 2-pound maker does the kneading, rising, and baking for you. There are three size options as well as 19 pre-programmed settings for everything from gluten-free to basic white bread and pizza dough. It also comes with a host of attachments like a measuring cup and spoon, kneading blade, metal hook for lifting the kneading blade, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon shows just how notable today’s deal actually is. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another well-rated bread maker for less than $50. Whether it’s for a gift or just putting homemade bread on the table over the holidays, today’s deal is worth a closer look. The No-Fuss Bread Machine Cookbook is a nice little add-on you can get some new ideas from and makes for a great stocking stuffer add-on to today’s lead deal.

More on the Elite Maxi-Matic Bread Maker Machine:

MAKING FRESH ARTISAN BREADS right at home is now fool proof and automatic. The Elite Gourmet bread maker does the kneading, rising and baking for you

MAKE UP TO A 2-LB LOAF of bread. With 3 different settings for a 1-lb, 1.5-lb or 2-lb loaf of fresh bread.

INCLUDES 19-PROGRAMMED PRESET MENU for a variety of different types of doughs from basic white bread to even pizza dough.

15-HOUR DELAY TIMER and a 60-minute Keep Warm function allows you to control your baking to the max.

