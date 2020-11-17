Express Black Friday Deals are live for members with 50% off sitewide + deals from $10

Express Members (free to sign up) can shop its Black Friday Sale now with 50% off sitewide and doorbusters from $10. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for men are the Gray 4-Way Hyper Stretch Jeans that are marked down to $49. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $98. The stretch-infused fabric was designed to promote mobility and all-day comfort. Plus, the gray coloring is very trendy and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Express and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Almond Toe Heeled Chelsea Boots are a standout from this sale. This style was originally priced at $78, however during the event you can find them for $39. These shoes will pair nicely with jeans, leggings, dresses, skirts, and more. Better yet, the boots are flattering and very trendy for this season.

Our top picks for women include:

