After the success of their first limited edition collaboration, two titans in the gaming and keyboard worlds are back at it again with another limited edition HyperX Ducky One 2 Mini. 6,500 units will be available November 18 at 8 a.m. PST, and when they’re gone, they’re gone. Hit the video below to see and hear it in action.

Out of the box

My first impressions pulling the keyboard out of the box were that it feels solid. Not overly heavy, and the keyboard doesn’t make a peep or rattle when giving it a shake test. This time around the bottom is glossy black instead of the bright HyperX red, and there is a large plate that shows off what number the keyboard is in the build series.

There is a single USB-C port on the left side of the keyboard and two step feet for getting a better typing angle. Also on the bottom of the keyboard are four DIP switches for adjusting functions like the Windows key and n-key rollover.

Included with the keyboard are a USB-C cable, user manual, keycap puller, some swappable keycaps for arrow keys, a different space bar, and some other HyperX and Ducky themed pieces. In the first version of the keyboard, some of these special pieces were bright red as well, but for this edition, they’ve stuck to the more subtle gray and black colorway.

60% layout

As a 60% layout keyboard, the HyperX Ducky One 2 Mini sacrifices some functionality for a smaller footprint. Keys that would be missing compared to a full-size keyboard like navigation buttons are accessible in combination with the function key. Personally, this is my favorite way to play video games. I love having the extra room for large mouse movements when playing FPS games.

On the other hand, I use arrow keys often when working. I’ve found that a 65% layout like the Drop ALT is best suited as a dual purpose board for me, but that will totally depend on what you use a keyboard for most often.

HyperX Ducky One 2 Mini: video

HyperX red linear switches

Underneath the Ducky PBT double-shot seamless keycaps are HyperX’s red linear switches. With an operating force of 45g and an actuation point of 1.8mm, they’re fast. And, with an expected life span of 80 million keystrokes, they should last for quite a while as well.

I’m not the biggest fan of linear switches, they’re not my usual top choice, but these are some of my favorites that I’ve tried. They give a very satisfying sound when typing and feel high quality with great stabilizers. Be sure to check out the video to hear how they sound in use.

Ducky One 2 Mini RGB lighting

Another highlight of the HyperX Ducky One 2 Mini is the RGB lighting. The show starts right away when plugging in the board and has a cycling spectrum design by default with other available modes accessible with key commands on the keyboard.

RGB lighting can also be customized with different RGB lighting zones, though this takes a little more time and effort than cycling through the preset variations.

Some stiff competition

Competition is getting fierce in this segment, though. As the enthusiast style of 60% keyboard gets more attention, more companies are coming out with their own variations. Razer recently released their Huntsman Mini with optical switches, and Glorious has made its mark with the hot-swappable GMMK keyboards in various sizes. Check out our review of the compact variation over here.

At $109.99, the HyperX Ducky One 2 Mini is the same as a GMMK and $10-$20 cheaper than the Huntsman Mini, depending on the switch you choose for the Razer. It lacks hot-swap switches like the GMMK, but the construction and switch feel is top-notch on the HyperX Ducky One 2 Mini. If you like linear switches, this is a great feeling, sounding, and looking keyboard.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, it’s a great time to be getting into mechanical keyboards. Bigger companies are coming out with specialized pieces and collaborating with well-known keyboard brands to create interesting pieces like the HyperX Ducky One 2 Mini. Just like the first release, this is a limited edition keyboard. So if it’s something you’re interested in picking up, be sure to head over to the HyperX website right away to see if any are available. If you like compact boards and linear switches, the HyperX Ducky One 2 Mini is a great pick.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!