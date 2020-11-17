LEGO announces new wave of Super Mario kits due out in 2021

Today, we’re getting a look at some of the first LEGO kits due out in 2021 with the second wave of Super Mario Bros. creations launching at the start of next year. Continuing the partnership with Nintendo, we’re getting six new builds and a second Character Pack series. Head below the fold for a closer look.

LEGO debuts next wave of Mario kits

LEGO first teamed up with Nintendo earlier this year to announce a collection of kits straight out of the Super Mario Bros. universe and is back today to give fans even more ways to expand their collections. Marking the second wave of builds from the theme, there’s seven new expansion packs, power-up packs, and character packs on the way.

We’ve already seen many of the iconic locations from the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond assembled in brick-built form with the existing kits. But now LEGO is expanding the Mario offers with plenty of new characters and levels.

Headlining the wave this time around is a new Master Your Adventure set that including plenty of pieces to build out your own LEGO Mario level. You’ll still need to have the original starter course set to take advantage of this build, as well as all of the other new ones, but brings new enemies battle and obstacles to traverse.

Here’s a full breakdown on all seven of the new LEGO expansion kits which will be launching alongside the 2021 wave next year. You can also scope out the entire theme right here. Or check out the gallery below.

  • Master Your Adventure  Maker Set: $60 | 366-pieces
  • Chain Chomp  Jungle Encounter  Expansion: $20 | 160-pieces
  •  Piranha  Plant Puzzling Challenge  Expansion Set: $30 | 267-pieces
  •  Wiggler’s Poison Swamp  Expansion Set: $40 | 374-piece
  •  Penguin  Mario  Power-Up Pack: $10
  • Tanooki Mario  Power-Up Pack: $10
  • Character  Packs – Series 2 : $5

Launching on January 1

Today’s unveil gives fans a look at some of the very first creations to be rolling out once the new year hits. LEGO already showcased the Chinese New Year kits that’ll be kicking off the 2021 set releases, but now Mario fans will have some upcoming builds to look forward to, as well.

All seven of the new sets will be available starting on January 1 and will be available direct from LEGO as well as other retailers like Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

Everything included in the second wave of LEGO Super Mario kits looks pretty great to me at first glance. The pricing remains about what we came to expect from the first time around. And the new additions in terms of characters and locations from the in-game universe will certainly catch the eyes of Mario fans.

Given that LEGO will be sunsetting another one of its existing themes that blurs the lines between physical and digital play, it’s reassuring to see that we’re getting another wave of Super Mario sets. It’s a theme that’s geared more towards younger builders, but it’s great to see that the lineup of sets is popular enough for LEGO to release even more models.

