The best 2020 LEGO kits to buy before they disappear forever

We’re well into November, and we’ve already dove into which new kits have launched as we head into the holiday season. But with 2021 on the horizon and a new batch of builds on the way, we’re turning our attention to which creations LEGO will be retiring by the end of 2020. From must-have kits that won’t be on store shelves much longer to everything else, you’ll want to head below for all of our highlights as well as a closer look at everything being retired by the end of the year.
With just about everything on the list here, if there are any kits you’re looking to add to your collection, doing so by the end of the year is your best bet. It’s not that any of the retired LEGO sets will disappear the second 2020 ends, but they’ll become harder and harder to find as the supply starts selling out.
Many of the kits that are on the way out are also on sale, making it a better time than any to add them to your collection. But if it’s the latest creations you’re after, be sure to check out all of the new kits that just launched in November.
Star Wars
First up, we’re diving into arguably LEGO’s most popular theme, and therefore the kits that are most likely to be hard to get come the new year. There are quite a few Star Wars sets on the way out this year, ranging from more affordable builds to some of the largest collectible creations.
Out of everything retiring at the end of 2020, the LEGO Tantive IV is easily one of more eye-catching kits. We found it to be a pretty notable build in our hands-on review and a must for fans looking to add one of the most iconic Star Wars ships to their collections. Though any of the 20th anniversary sets are also worth picking up before they sell out as well.
Additional Star Wars sets retiring at the end of 2020:
- 75234 AT-AP Walker
- 75235 X-wing Starfighter Trench Run
- 75236 Duel on Starkiller Base
- 75238 Action Battle Endor Assault
- 75239 Action Battle Hoth Generator Attack
- 75240 Major Vonreg’s TIE Fighter
- 75241 Action Battle Echo Base Defense
- 75242 Black Ace TIE Interceptor
- 75243 Slave I – 20th Anniversary Edition
- 75244 Tantive IV
- 75246 Death Star Cannon
- 75248 Resistance A-wing Starfighter
- 75250 Pasaana Speeder Chase
- 75258 Anakin’s Podracer – 20th Anniversary Edition
- 75263 Resistance Y-wing Microfighter
- 75264 Kylo Ren’s Shuttle Microfighter
- 75265 T-16 Skyhopper vs Bantha Microfighters
- 75159 Death Star
Architecture
Onto the Architecture kits, LEGO is retiring a pair of Skyline builds to make way for the two new creations that are expected to land in January. With only two of the kits from the theme leaving store shelves, it’s hard to go wrong with either the Shanghai or Las Vegas kit.
Ideas
Ideas is another one of LEGO’s more popular themes, meaning the fan-inspired kits that are retiring at the end of 2020 are certainly worth adding to your collection now. Though out of everything, the Tree House is going to be our top pick for sets that you have to grab. It’s easily one of the best display pieces in the LEGO catalog right now, and the largest Ideas kit to date.
With quite a selection of new Ideas kits launching this year already, and even more planned for the future, it’s no surprise to see some of these popular builds pulled from store shelves.
Overwatch
It also looks like LEGO will be taking the start of the new year as a chance to close out its lineup of Overwatch-themed sets. We were big fans of the builds when they first premiered last year, and a two-year shelf life is actually pretty impressive for a licensed theme. With the debut of Overwatch 2 sometime in early 2021, there’s a chance we’ll see an additional wave of creations. But otherwise, this may be your last chance to bring some of Blizzard’s popular title into your LEGO collection.
Here’s every LEGO Overwatch set retiring in 2020:
- 75977 Junkrat & Roadhog
- 75976 Wrecking Ball
- 75971 Hanzo vs. Genji
- 75972 Dorado Showdown
- 75973 D.Va & Reinhardt
- 75974 Bastion
- 75975 Watchpoint: Gibraltar
Creator Expert
One of the last big LEGO themes to highlight is Creator Expert, which is having several of its more collectible sets retired at the end of 2020. Of the five kits from this collection that are being shown the door, the Winter Village Fire Station is easily going to be one of the more coveted kits going forward. So if there’s only one to get right now, it’s certainly this one. Especially with the holidays around the corner, there’s no telling how long it will be in stock.
- 10220 Volkswagen T1 Camper Van
- 10252 Volkswagen Beetle
- 10256 Taj Mahal
- 10260 Downtown Diner
- 10263 Winter Village Fire Station
Hidden Side
LEGO’s latest attempt to merge its physical bricks with a digital experience is going to have its lineup of sets retired in 2020, as well. The Hidden Side theme has received quite a few additional kits since originally launching in 2019, but now it seems that the entire wave is on the way out once the end of the year rolls around. We were particularly fond of the experience in our hands-on review, so let’s hope that LEGO keeps the companion app operating into the future so the kits can still be enjoyed.
Here are all of the builds retiring:
- 70418 J.B.’s Ghost Lab
- 70419 Wrecked Shrimp Boat
- 70420 Graveyard Mystery
- 70421 El Fuego’s Stunt Truck
- 70422 Shrimp Shack Attack
- 70423 Paranormal Intercept Bus 3000
- 70424 Ghost Train Express
- 70425 Newbury Haunted High School
- 70427 Welcome to the Hidden Side
- 70428 Jack’s Beach Buggy
- 70429 El Fuego’s Stunt Plane
- 70430 Newbury Subway
- 70431 The Lighthouse of Darkness
- 70432 Haunted Fairground
- 70433 J.B.’s Submarine
- 70434 Supernatural Race Car
- 70435 Newbury Abandoned Prison
- 70436 Phantom Fire Truck 3000
- 70437 Mystery Castle
BrickHeadz
The collection of BrickHeadz figures haven’t been receiving as much love over the past few years as they originally had, but we have gotten quite a few new characters added over the past couple of years. Now many of the most recent additions to the lineup won’t be around for much longer, as LEGO is planning to retire most of the BrickHeadz sets introduced before 2020 as the year ends.
- 75232 Kylo Ren & Sith Trooper
- 40350 Easter Chick
- 40354 Dragon Dance Guy
- 40351 Halloween Ghost
- 40353 Reindeer and Elves
Everything else
Across the rest of the LEGO world, nearly every theme is having some of its older kits retired to make room for the new wave of 2021 creations. Some series like Trolls World Tour and Toy Story 4 are also being ended entirely, but you’ll find a full breakdown below.
Marvel:
- 40418 Falcon & Black Widow Team-Up
- 76113 Spider-Man Bike Rescue
- 76123 Captain America: Outrider Attack
- 76124 War Machine Buster
- 76126 Avengers Ultimate Quinjet
- 76128 Molten Man Battle
- 76130 Stark Jet and the Drone Attack
- 76131 Avengers Compound Battle
- 76142 Avengers Speeder Bike Attack
- 76144 Avengers Hulk Helicopter Rescue
- 76146 Spider-Man Mech
- 76147 Vulture’s Trucker Robbery
- 76148 Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock
- 76149 The Menace of Mysterio
DC:
- 76118 Mr. Freeze Batcycle Battle
- 76119 Batmobile: Pursuit of The Joker
- 76120 Batwing and The Riddler Heist
- 76122 Batcave Clayface Invasion
- 76137 Batman vs The Riddler Robbery
Minecraft
- 21140 The Chicken Coop
- 21141 The Zombie Cave
- 21143 The Nether Portal
- 21145 The Skull Arena
- 21156 BigFig Creeper and Ocelot
- 21157 BigFig Pig with Baby Zombie
City:
- 40372 Police Minifigure Accessory Set
- 60203 Ski Resort
- 60206 Jet Patrol
- 60207 Drone Chase
- 60208 Parachute Arrest
- 60213 Dock Side Fire
- 60224 Satellite Service Mission
- 60225 Rover Testing Drive
- 60227 Lunar Space Station
- 60229 Rocket Assembly & Transport
- 60230 People Pack – Space Research and Development
- 60231 Fire Chief Response Truck
- 60232 Garage Centre
- 60233 Donut Shop Opening
- 60234 People Pack – Fun Fair
- 60236 Straight & T-junction
- 60237 Curves & Crossroad
- 60255 Stunt Team
- 60257 Service Station
Technic:
- 42088 Cherry Picker
- 42097 Compact Crawler Crane
- 42082 Rough Terrain Crane
- 42091 Police Pursuit
- 42098 Car Transporter
- 42101 Buggy
- 42104 Race Truck
Creator:
- 31086 Futuristic Flyer
- 31087 Dune Buggy
- 31091 Shuttle Transporter
- 31092 Helicopter Adventure
- 31094 Race Plane
- 31095 Fairground Carousel
- 31096 Twin-Rotor Helicopter
- 31098 Outback Cabin
Disney
- 41164 Enchanted Tree House
- 41169 Olaf
- 43170 Moana’s Boat
- 43173 Aurora’s Royal Carriage
- 43174 Mulan’s Storybook Adventures
- Cinderella’s Castle Celebration
- Mulan’s Training Grounds
- 43183 Moana’s Island Home
