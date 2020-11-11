The best 2020 LEGO kits to buy before they disappear forever

We’re well into November, and we’ve already dove into which new kits have launched as we head into the holiday season. But with 2021 on the horizon and a new batch of builds on the way, we’re turning our attention to which creations LEGO will be retiring by the end of 2020. From must-have kits that won’t be on store shelves much longer to everything else, you’ll want to head below for all of our highlights as well as a closer look at everything being retired by the end of the year.

With just about everything on the list here, if there are any kits you’re looking to add to your collection, doing so by the end of the year is your best bet. It’s not that any of the retired LEGO sets will disappear the second 2020 ends, but they’ll become harder and harder to find as the supply starts selling out.

Many of the kits that are on the way out are also on sale, making it a better time than any to add them to your collection. But if it’s the latest creations you’re after, be sure to check out all of the new kits that just launched in November.

Star Wars

First up, we’re diving into arguably LEGO’s most popular theme, and therefore the kits that are most likely to be hard to get come the new year. There are quite a few Star Wars sets on the way out this year, ranging from more affordable builds to some of the largest collectible creations.

Out of everything retiring at the end of 2020, the LEGO Tantive IV is easily one of more eye-catching kits. We found it to be a pretty notable build in our hands-on review and a must for fans looking to add one of the most iconic Star Wars ships to their collections. Though any of the 20th anniversary sets are also worth picking up before they sell out as well.

Additional Star Wars sets retiring at the end of 2020:

Architecture

Onto the Architecture kits, LEGO is retiring a pair of Skyline builds to make way for the two new creations that are expected to land in January. With only two of the kits from the theme leaving store shelves, it’s hard to go wrong with either the Shanghai or Las Vegas kit.

Ideas

Ideas is another one of LEGO’s more popular themes, meaning the fan-inspired kits that are retiring at the end of 2020 are certainly worth adding to your collection now. Though out of everything, the Tree House is going to be our top pick for sets that you have to grab. It’s easily one of the best display pieces in the LEGO catalog right now, and the largest Ideas kit to date.

With quite a selection of new Ideas kits launching this year already, and even more planned for the future, it’s no surprise to see some of these popular builds pulled from store shelves.

Overwatch

It also looks like LEGO will be taking the start of the new year as a chance to close out its lineup of Overwatch-themed sets. We were big fans of the builds when they first premiered last year, and a two-year shelf life is actually pretty impressive for a licensed theme. With the debut of Overwatch 2 sometime in early 2021, there’s a chance we’ll see an additional wave of creations. But otherwise, this may be your last chance to bring some of Blizzard’s popular title into your LEGO collection.

Here’s every LEGO Overwatch set retiring in 2020:

Creator Expert

One of the last big LEGO themes to highlight is Creator Expert, which is having several of its more collectible sets retired at the end of 2020. Of the five kits from this collection that are being shown the door, the Winter Village Fire Station is easily going to be one of the more coveted kits going forward. So if there’s only one to get right now, it’s certainly this one. Especially with the holidays around the corner, there’s no telling how long it will be in stock.

Hidden Side

LEGO’s latest attempt to merge its physical bricks with a digital experience is going to have its lineup of sets retired in 2020, as well. The Hidden Side theme has received quite a few additional kits since originally launching in 2019, but now it seems that the entire wave is on the way out once the end of the year rolls around. We were particularly fond of the experience in our hands-on review, so let’s hope that LEGO keeps the companion app operating into the future so the kits can still be enjoyed.

Here are all of the builds retiring:

BrickHeadz

The collection of BrickHeadz figures haven’t been receiving as much love over the past few years as they originally had, but we have gotten quite a few new characters added over the past couple of years. Now many of the most recent additions to the lineup won’t be around for much longer, as LEGO is planning to retire most of the BrickHeadz sets introduced before 2020 as the year ends.

Everything else

Across the rest of the LEGO world, nearly every theme is having some of its older kits retired to make room for the new wave of 2021 creations. Some series like Trolls World Tour and Toy Story 4 are also being ended entirely, but you’ll find a full breakdown below.

Marvel:

DC:

Minecraft

City:

Technic:



Creator:

Disney

