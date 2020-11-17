PowerA Switch controllers from $12.50 in early Black Friday sales + more from $9

-
Apps GamesBest BuyPowerA
Get this deal Reg. $70 From $9

As part of its early Black Friday deals, My Best Buy members (free to sign up) can score the PowerA Wired Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Controller for $12.50 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $25, and still fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have ever tracked and the lowest we can find. This model brings an officially licensed gamepad to your setup with a more traditional form-factor akin to the significantly more expensive Nintendo Switch Pro controller (also on sale below). Adorned with Hylian iconography from The Legend of Zelda, it also sports a 3-meter cable and a metallic gold D-pad. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers. More Switch accessory deals below. 

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

The Nintendo Switch gear deals don’t stop there though however. We still have a nice bundle of AmazonBasics options starting from $9.50 including cases, stands, controllers, and more. Then go check out the Nintendo Black Friday ad and Holiday Gift Guide before you dive into today’s best game deals

More on the PowerA Wired Zelda Controller:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games in style with this officially licensed PowerA wired controller. This controller features our latest ergonomic design and standard button layout. A detachable USB cable with a Velcro-strap is included for easy storage and reduced clutter when you are done playing. Getting all these features at nearly half the cost of wireless controllers makes PowerA wired controllers a no-brainer. Finally, you can trust PowerA products to perform because we back our products for 2 years.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Eddie Bauer’s Holiday Gift Guide is loaded with ideas: Outerwear, accessories, home, more

Learn More
Up to 66% off

Amazon + Microsoft discount 4K/HD movies to just $5 each: Divergent, La La Land, much more

$5 Learn More
$20 off

Park your MacBook Pro on this sleek Brydge dock for $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $100+

Cuisinart’s 17-pc. Knife Block Set + lifetime warranty at $60 (40% off)

$60 Learn More
Save up to 22%

Save up to 22% on Logitech Lightspeed mice, keyboards, and more from $40

From $40 Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer $68, more

Learn More
Save 60%

Amazon’s Ring Smart Lighting sale starts at $20 (Up to 60% off)

From $20 Learn More

Wyze takes on Rachio with $50 8-zone smart Sprinkler Controller

Learn More