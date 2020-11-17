PowerA Switch controllers from $12.50 in early Black Friday sales + more from $9

As part of its early Black Friday deals, My Best Buy members (free to sign up) can score the PowerA Wired Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Controller for $12.50 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $25, and still fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have ever tracked and the lowest we can find. This model brings an officially licensed gamepad to your setup with a more traditional form-factor akin to the significantly more expensive Nintendo Switch Pro controller (also on sale below). Adorned with Hylian iconography from The Legend of Zelda, it also sports a 3-meter cable and a metallic gold D-pad. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers. More Switch accessory deals below.

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games in style with this officially licensed PowerA wired controller. This controller features our latest ergonomic design and standard button layout. A detachable USB cable with a Velcro-strap is included for easy storage and reduced clutter when you are done playing. Getting all these features at nearly half the cost of wireless controllers makes PowerA wired controllers a no-brainer. Finally, you can trust PowerA products to perform because we back our products for 2 years.