Early Black Friday game deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15, Owlboy $12.50, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of the My Best Buy Early Access Black Friday sale, Best Buy is now offering Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PS4 and Xbox One for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. You’ll need to sign up for a free My Best Buy membership to access this price (and many of the new deals below). Regularly in the $30 or $40 range these days, like it fetches on Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have tracked and a great time to pick up this epic adventure through ancient Greece. While sailing the Aegean Sea, players forge their way through the battle between Spartans and Athenians in massive 150 vs. 150 person battles. If you still don’t own a copy of this one, it’s hard to pass up at $15. While Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is still up at $50, we are expecting some nice price drops soon for Black Friday. Head below for the rest of today’s early Black Friday game deals including Owlboy, Devil May Cry 5, Borderlands Handsome Collection, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Zelda Breath of the Wild, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Early Black Friday game deals:

***Note: Most of the Best Buy deals require a free My Best Buy membership.

Pre-orders:

Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support

EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

Usable PS5 storage reportedly tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!