Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after games and gear

After seeing lists from Amazon, GameStop, adidas, and many more, we now have the 2020 Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide. Super Mario, Link, Pikachu, and your favorite Animal Crossing personalities are front and center this year, with the 35th-anniversary gear on display, as well as Nintendo’s hard-to-get consoles, and more. Head below for a closer look.

2020 Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide

All of the usual and expected gear is being showcased in this year’s Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide. From Switch Lite and that special edition Animal Crossing console to Ring Fit Adventure and much more, this year’s guide is as bright and vibrant as ever. But it also highlights how difficult some of the most sought-after Nintendo gear will be to get under the tree in time.

You’ll notice some of the Mario 35th-anniversary gear in this year’s guide, including Super Mario 3D All-Stars and the rarely in-stock Mario Kart Live. Be sure to browse through our hands-on review of the All-Stars collection right here and check out our rundown of exactly how the mixed-reality Mario Kart experience plays out (in case you get lucky and score a set).

LEGO Mario sets

From there, you’ll also find just about all of the new LEGO Mario sets, including the amazing LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System. All of which makes for amazing crossover gifts for just about any gamer or LEGO fan on your list. Be sure to dive into our review of the NES kit and take a closer look at all of the building sets right here.

Here are some handy quick links to browse through all of the shopping ideas in this year’s Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: Systems, Games, Accessories and Controllers, Memberships, LEGO, Home and Apparel, Plushies, and more.

Outside of the 2020 Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide, be sure to check out the new limited-run Super Mario-branded Amazon boxes, our Pikmin 3 Deluxe review, and all of today’s best game deals. We are right around the corner from Black Friday 2020 (some deals are already live), so be sure to browse through our guides to ensure you don’t miss the best price drops as they happen.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!