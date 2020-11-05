Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after games and gear

-
Apps GamesNewsnintendo
Read more

After seeing lists from Amazon, GameStop, adidas, and many more, we now have the 2020 Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide. Super Mario, Link, Pikachu, and your favorite Animal Crossing personalities are front and center this year, with the 35th-anniversary gear on display, as well as Nintendo’s hard-to-get consoles, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

2020 Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide

All of the usual and expected gear is being showcased in this year’s Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide. From Switch Lite and that special edition Animal Crossing console to Ring Fit Adventure and much more, this year’s guide is as bright and vibrant as ever. But it also highlights how difficult some of the most sought-after Nintendo gear will be to get under the tree in time. 

You’ll notice some of the Mario 35th-anniversary gear in this year’s guide, including Super Mario 3D All-Stars and the rarely in-stock Mario Kart Live. Be sure to browse through our hands-on review of the All-Stars collection right here and check out our rundown of exactly how the mixed-reality Mario Kart experience plays out (in case you get lucky and score a set). 

LEGO Mario sets

From there, you’ll also find just about all of the new LEGO Mario sets, including the amazing LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System. All of which makes for amazing crossover gifts for just about any gamer or LEGO fan on your list. Be sure to dive into our review of the NES kit and take a closer look at all of the building sets right here

Here are some handy quick links to browse through all of the shopping ideas in this year’s Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: Systems, Games, Accessories and Controllers, Memberships, LEGO, Home and Apparel, Plushies, and more

Outside of the 2020 Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide, be sure to check out the new limited-run Super Mario-branded Amazon boxes, our Pikmin 3 Deluxe review, and all of today’s best game deals. We are right around the corner from Black Friday 2020 (some deals are already live), so be sure to browse through our guides to ensure you don’t miss the best price drops as they happen. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon now shipping gear in limited-run Super Mario-branded boxes, more

Learn More

Amazon’s Holiday Toy List details this year’s must-haves: LEGO, STEAM, more

Read more Learn More

Target’s latest Toy Book arrives with highlights from Star Wars, Fortnite, and more

Read more Learn More

GameStop Holiday Gift Guide unveiled with oodles of fun present ideas

View Now! Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads, smart lock conversion for $30, Anker deals from $24, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More

Amazon small business gift guide: Stocking stuffers, Prime Day credits, more

Learn More
$30 off

Under Armour Outlet takes $30 off orders of $100 + up to 60% off with deals from $8

From $8 Learn More