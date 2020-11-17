Skagen’s Falster 3 Smartwatch drops to $199 in various styles (Save 33%)

-
AmazonFitness TrackerSkagen
Get this deal Reg. $295 $199

Amazon currently offers the Skagen Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch for $199 shipped in a variety of styles. Usually selling for $295, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since July. Powered by Wear OS, Skagen’s latest smartwatch comes equipped with a multi-day battery life, heart rate tracking, and built-in GPS. You’ll of course find the usual suite of fitness tracking features. A circular touchscreen display sits within a stainless steel housing. You’ll also be able to choose from a series of bands ranging from silicon, leather, and even Milanese loop-inspired offerings. Over 175 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

A more affordable way to get in the Wear OS game would be grabbing the third-generation Moto 360 Smartwatch at $180. While you won’t find as many different styles as on the featured Skagen model, there’s still a similar stainless steel build and circle touchscreen display. Over 600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, as well.

While you can currently score TicWatch’s latest Wear OS smartwatches from $157.50, be sure to scope out all of the ongoing Apple Watch Series 6 and SE deals from $230. And then go check out the new Lavish Tag Heuer Connected watch that just premiered earlier this month.

Skagen Connected Falster 3 features:

Skagen’s newest smartwatch powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones. Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Skagen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $80+

Put a Lionel Holiday Train Set around the tree for $46.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $80+)

$46.50 Learn More
Save $270

Early Black Friday deals slash up to $270 off Segway gear priced from $200 (Amazon lows)

From $200 Learn More
40% off

Rockport’s Best Sale offers 30% off popular styles + extra 40% off all outlet

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $200

SanDisk’s latest 1TB Extreme Portable SSD drops to all-time low at $140 (Save 30%)

$140 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 17, 2020 – MacBook Pro up to $550 off, Disney movie sale, more

Listen now
Reg. $180

Ninja Dual 8-Qt. Air Fryer now $80 off in early Black Friday sale + more from $48

From $48 Learn More
Save up to 33%

Sprout herbs + veggies indoors with up to 33% off AeroGarden growers from $123

From $123 Learn More
50% off

Cole Haan’s Early Black Friday Deals take 50% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, outerwear, more

From $30 Learn More