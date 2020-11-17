Skagen’s Falster 3 Smartwatch drops to $199 in various styles (Save 33%)

Amazon currently offers the Skagen Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch for $199 shipped in a variety of styles. Usually selling for $295, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since July. Powered by Wear OS, Skagen’s latest smartwatch comes equipped with a multi-day battery life, heart rate tracking, and built-in GPS. You’ll of course find the usual suite of fitness tracking features. A circular touchscreen display sits within a stainless steel housing. You’ll also be able to choose from a series of bands ranging from silicon, leather, and even Milanese loop-inspired offerings. Over 175 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

A more affordable way to get in the Wear OS game would be grabbing the third-generation Moto 360 Smartwatch at $180. While you won’t find as many different styles as on the featured Skagen model, there’s still a similar stainless steel build and circle touchscreen display. Over 600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, as well.

While you can currently score TicWatch’s latest Wear OS smartwatches from $157.50, be sure to scope out all of the ongoing Apple Watch Series 6 and SE deals from $230. And then go check out the new Lavish Tag Heuer Connected watch that just premiered earlier this month.

Skagen Connected Falster 3 features:

Skagen’s newest smartwatch powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones. Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour

