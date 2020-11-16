TicWatch’s latest Wear OS smartwatches are up to 25% off from $157.50

MobvoiUS via Amazon currently offers the TicWatch C2 Plus Wear OS Smartwatch for $157.49 shipped. Down from its $210 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25%, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale to date. As an upgraded version of another wearable in the TicWatch lineup, the C2 Plus packs double the RAM at 1GB alongside a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display. There’s also IP68 water-resistance as well as up to 2-day battery life and more. On top of the genuine leather band included here, there’s also an extra sport band bundled for swapping in during workouts and the like. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Also on sale today, MobvoiUS via Amazon has the TicWatch Pro Smartwatch for $199.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $260 going rate, today’s offer saves you 23% and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. This smartwatch delivers a similar Wear OS experience as the lead deal, but with up to 30-day battery life and a more capable processor. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 700 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Or if it’s a new wearable for your iPhone, both of the new Apple Watch SE and Series 6 have returned to all-time lows from $230. That scores you $49 in savings on Apple’s latest offerings.

TicWatch C2 Plus Wear OS Smartwatch features:

This is an upgraded version from TicWatch C2, double the RAM,1GB of RAM. Besides there is an extra silicone watchband included, 2 straps in total. Compatible with iPhone and Android device, download your favorite apps on Google Play Store, Google Fit, Strave, Runkeeper, Google Map, Spotify Facebook Messenger etc. Google Assistant enables to wake up your watch via voice.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!