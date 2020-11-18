Now that most of next week’s Black Friday event has come into focus, it’s time to start sifting through the noise and pinpointing which deals are really going to be worth your time. Amazon officially announced its Black Friday gameplan on Monday, detailing a number of price drops on its most recent smart home devices, E-readers, and more. One thing is for sure: this is squaring up to be a Black Friday unlike any we’ve ever seen before. As we look towards Black Friday next week, it’s time to identify what some of the top deals will be at Amazon. Head below for this year’s Best of Black Friday guide for the online giant as we detail all of the best offers coming down the pipe.

When does Black Friday start at Amazon?

Amazon is kicking off its Black Friday celebration earlier than ever before this year. Prices will begin dropping a week in advance, starting November 20. Details are still somewhat thin on what we can expect at that time, whether it’s all of Amazon’s first-party devices or if those savings will come later (presumably by Sunday).

As always, Amazon will be offering a rotating cast of deals in the lead up to Black Friday, with a fresh batch of price drops coming each morning at 3 a.m. ET.

Amazon’s new Echo speakers highlight this year’s best Black Friday deals

Back in September, Amazon hosted a virtual hardware event that resulted in a slew of new smart speakers, accessories, and more. Many of those products were not marked down on Prime Day, making Black Friday the next opportunity to see a notable price drop. Early signs point to that being true as Amazon is slated to offer up its new Echo and Echo Dot speakers on sale for the first time.

The new Echo Dot will be discounted to $29 from its regular $50 price tag, while its larger sibling the Echo, will drop to $70 (Reg. $100). In both instances, this will be the very first sale price we’ve tracked on Amazon’s latest speakers. We’ll also be seeing a price drop on Echo Dot with Clock, as well, marking the first time this second-generation alarm clock and speaker is getting a discount at $39 (Reg. $60).

I fully expect Amazon’s refreshed Echo to be a hot item this year. The older design was certainly getting a bit long in the teeth, but the new cylindrical and sphere-shaped look is sure to be a hit.

New Fire TV streamers will also be discounted and Kindles too!

Amazon also has a trio of new Fire TV streaming devices that will be marked down throughout Black Friday this year. That includes the new Fire TV Stick Lite, which will drop to $18 from the usual $30 price tag. This will be just the second time we’ve seen it go on sale.

Those looking for an upgraded experience will want to reach for the standard Fire TV Stick at $38 (Reg. $40) or the full-on 4K model at $30 (Reg. $50).

We know almost with full certainty that Amazon will be discounting its line of Kindle E-readers and Fire tablets this year, as well. But at this point, Amazon has only divulged pricing on the entry-level Kindle, which will be $60 (Reg. $90). If you’re interested in the Fire tablet, it will most likely for sure be on sale, too.

What are you most looking forward to this Black Friday season at Amazon? Sound off in the comments down below.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

