Philips Hue HomeKit starter sets, outdoor lamps, more up to 23% off from $25

-
AmazonSmart HomePhilips Hue
From $25

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue White Ambiance HomeKit Starter set for $99.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and marks a new 2020 low. Included in this package is everything you’ll need to kickstart a smart lighting setup. The two included White Ambiance bulbs can output various color temperatures of white, dimmable illumination and pair with the included hub for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant integration. A dimmer switch rounds out the package, allowing you to control the lights without having to summon a voice assistant or use your phone. Over 745 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more Philips Hue deals from $25.

Other Philips Hue deals:

For more ways to expand your HomeKit setup, we’re currently tracking ecobee’s HomeKit smart thermostat bundled with a light switch for $200. As one of the best values to date, this package would normally run you $330. Then check out everything else in our smart home guide today for even more price cuts.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Kit features:

Light for your moments from sunrise to sunset. This Philips Hue white ambiance starter kit contains 2 bulbs, 1 dimmer switch and a hub. It can help you fall asleep or wake up gently. Set the right ambiance with a range of white light, from cool daylight to relaxing warm white light.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Philips Hue

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, Air...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: 24-pack LED Light Bulbs $18, more

Learn More
60% off

Barbour jackets, flannels, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale + free shipping

From $24 Learn More
20% off

Gift cards up to 20% off ahead of Black Friday: Domino’s, Petco, GAP, and more

$17+ Learn More

Ubiquiti introduces new UniFi Wi-Fi 6 access points starting at $99

Read more Learn More
Save 40%

A 40% discount takes Zinus’ 55-inch desk down to $74

$74 Learn More
Reg. $37+

Score 3+ pounds of chocolate ON Whey Isolate at Amazon for $25 (33% off)

$25 Learn More
25% off

New Balance’s Flash Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping just in time for the holidays

From $14 Learn More
Save $80

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 drops to second lowest price yet at $80 off

$529 Learn More