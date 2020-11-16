Philips Hue HomeKit starter sets, outdoor lamps, more up to 23% off from $25

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue White Ambiance HomeKit Starter set for $99.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and marks a new 2020 low. Included in this package is everything you’ll need to kickstart a smart lighting setup. The two included White Ambiance bulbs can output various color temperatures of white, dimmable illumination and pair with the included hub for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant integration. A dimmer switch rounds out the package, allowing you to control the lights without having to summon a voice assistant or use your phone. Over 745 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more Philips Hue deals from $25.

Other Philips Hue deals:

For more ways to expand your HomeKit setup, we’re currently tracking ecobee’s HomeKit smart thermostat bundled with a light switch for $200. As one of the best values to date, this package would normally run you $330. Then check out everything else in our smart home guide today for even more price cuts.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Kit features:

Light for your moments from sunrise to sunset. This Philips Hue white ambiance starter kit contains 2 bulbs, 1 dimmer switch and a hub. It can help you fall asleep or wake up gently. Set the right ambiance with a range of white light, from cool daylight to relaxing warm white light.

