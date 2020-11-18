LG’s 4K HDR projector offers a 120-inch screen from just 8-inches away: $5,199 (Reg. $6,000)

World Wide Stereo is offering the LG CineBeam 4K HDR Ultra-Short Throw Laser Projector (HU85LA) for $5,199 shipped with the code HOLIDAY at checkout. For comparison, it has a list price of nearly $6,000, is on sale for $5,600 at both Best Buy as well as B&H, and today’s deal is the lowest available. If you’re trying to set up a high-end home theater, this projector will get the job done well. It supports 4K HDR playback and offers an “ultra-short throw.” Placing it just 7.2-inches away from the wall results in a 120-inch screen being projected, allowing it to work well in extremely tight spaces. It’s also fully supported by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, making it super easy to tie into your existing smart home. Rated 4+ stars from over 80% of B&H shoppers.

If you’re after building a home theater on a tighter budget, well, the Optoma HD146X is a great choice. It supports native 1080p content, so it’s not quite 4K HDR. But, at $549, you’ll save thousands compared to LG’s model above. From around 13- to 14-feet away, it can create a 120-inch image.

However, the Anker Nebula Astro Mini is a portable projector designed for smaller spaces and applications. It doesn’t boast 4K HDR like today’s lead deal, and it won’t project a 3,600-lumen image like Optoma, but, it’ll make for a fun movie night with the kids when the weather is good outside. It can run for up to 2.5-hours on a single charge, allowing you to bring it anywhere you go. Plus, at $280, it’s perfect for those who have a tighter budget.

LG CineBeam 4K HDR Projector features:

Enjoy smart-TV functionality on the big screen with the LG CineBeam HU85LA HDR XPR 4K UHD Ultra-Short Throw Laser DLP Home Theater Projector. It has a maximum brightness of 2700 lumens and can achieve up to a 120″ image from just 7.2″ away from your screen or wall. The projector uses XPR processing technology to create UHD images on your screen or wall, and HDR10 compatibility provides bright, vibrant colors with compatible sources and content. It features a built-in web browser for easy navigation and content searching with the included Magic Remote. Integrated Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity provide internet access and allow you to mirror content from compatible smart devices.

