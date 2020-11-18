Macally aluminum MacBook stands and USB-C accessories on sale from $12

Macally’s official Amazon storefront offers its Aluminum MacBook Stand for $29.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a 25% savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This sleek MacBook stand is made of aluminum and supports displays up to 17-inches in size. It will raise your laptop 6-inches off the surface, helping to alleviate neck pain. If you’re rocking the latest M1 MacBooks, this is a great option. Over 1,100 Amazon customers have left a combined 4.8/5 star rating. More below.

We also spotted Macally’s new USB-C wired mouse on sale for $11.99 with the on-page coupon. That’s down from the usual $15 price tag and a 20% savings. Those looking for a wired alternative may want to consider this USB-C mouse. We don’t often see connectivity with USB-C, so this is a great chance to add a backup wired mouse if you’re building out a headless Mac mini setup or the like. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. This includes a great deal this week on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, which is up to $69 off. You can also score Apple Watch and iPhone SE at notable discounts right now, as well.

Macally Aluminum MacBook Dock features:

  • Tilt design to offer natural and comfortable typing experience
  • Raised front lips and non-slip pad to keep your laptop in place
  • Open aluminum design allow natural air circulation to keep your laptop cool

