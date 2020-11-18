Score Apple’s latest iPad Air at $559 with this early Black Friday deal

Walmart offers Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $559 shipped. That’s a $40 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen on the 64GB model. The $40 discount is the second-biggest price drop we’ve tracked to date across all configurations.

Apple’s new iPad Air is highlight anticipated with a completely refreshed design centered around a 10.9-inch Retina display. You’ll also find support for Apple Pencil, 12 and 7MP cameras, and more that’s all backed by the new A14 Bionic chip. Not to mention, there’s the refreshed TouchID button that’s pretty cool too.

Thankfully, Apple is finally making the transition to USB-C on more devices. That includes the new iPad Air. Make the most of your savings today and pick up an extra 6-foot USB-C cable so you always have an extra one around the house. You’ll be able to enjoy faster power-ups here along with compatibility with more wall chargers than ever before.

Our Apple guide continues to be filled with all of the best early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can save on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and just this morning we found a great deal on AirPods Pro, as well. There’s also notable savings on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad on-going this week, too.

iPad Air features:

  • Stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color
  • A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Available in Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue

