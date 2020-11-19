Hisense’s 65-inch 4K HDR ULED Android TV returns to all-time low at $800 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the Hisense 65H9F 65-inch 4K ULED Android TV for $799.99 shipped. Down from its $1,000 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since May. This 4K HDR ULED TV delivers a 65-inch screen to your home theater complete with a Quantum Dot panel and variable 240Hz refresh rate for taking advantage of the latest consoles. With Android TV at the center of the experience here, you’ll enjoy built-in access to various streaming services alongside Google Assistant features and Chromecast integration. Four HDMI ports round out the notable features. Rated 4/5 stars from over 235 customers.

If the higher-end gaming features and Quantum Dot panel aren’t doing it for you, going with this 65-inch 4K Hisense HDTV at $700 is a great way to save some extra cash. You’ll still enjoy built-in streaming features, but with Roku driving the experience. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 350 customers.

Right now, you can still grab LG’s 4K HDR projector now that it’s $800 off. There’s plenty of other discounts in our home there guide, including a sale on Sony speakers from $73. And many of the early Black Friday TV deals we spotted earlier in the week are still live from $80.

Hisense 65-inch 4K ULED Android TV features:

Make the leap to superior picture quality with the Hisense H9F series. Displaying premium quantum dot technology and Hisense’s innovative design, the H9F proves to be in the elite class of TVs— inside and out. The H9F benefits from Hisense’s patented ULED technologies. This combination provides the H9F with ultra-power to create backlight control, and PQ enhancing and tuning algorithms to boost color, contrast, brightness and motion. ULED focuses on the most important areas of picture quality as it uses sophisticated processes to transform your entertainment.

