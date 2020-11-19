Logitech’s Craft Advanced Keyboard falls to best price in months at $169

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard for $168.96 shipped. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $31 in savings, comes within $4 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked this year. Logitech’s Craft Keyboard delivers a premium design highlighted by an aluminum build with backlit keys. Alongside being tailored to both Mac and PC experiences, it packs Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity with the included dongle. It can easily switch between three paired devices and has a built-in customizable dial for using with Photoshop and the like. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 550 customers. Head below for more.

Those looking to upgrade their workstations for less can save even more cash by opting for the Logitech MX Keys Advanced. This option sells for $100 at Amazon, providing a more affordable experience that doesn’t pass up the Logitech quality. You will ditch the built-in dial and other premium additions here, but there’s a 4.7/5 star rating from over 3,700 customers to boot.

Those looking to go the gaming route, we’re still seeing up to 22% off select Logitech Lightspeed mice, keyboards, and more from $40. But if it’s the latest and greatest from Logitech, be sure to check out its all-new G Pro X Superlight, which enters as the brand’s lightest gaming mouse to date. Then swing by HP’s Black Friday sale for even more PC gaming offers.

Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard features:

Logitech’s Craft Wireless Keyboard features a full-sized keyboard layout and is armed with an onboard dial that lets you immediately access specific functions within creative apps. With the touch-sensitive knob, you can quickly change brush sizes, adjust saturation levels, and more. Utilizing the downloadable Logitech Options software, useful profiles are provided and allow you to quickly implement these functions without spending time configuring the controls.

