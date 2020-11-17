Save up to 22% on Logitech Lightspeed mice, keyboards, and more from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard for $179.99 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s offer saves you 22%, is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As one of Logitech’s latest battlestation upgrades, its new G915 TKL Keyboard sports a wireless design powered by the brand’s Lightspeed connectivity. There’s an aircraft-grade aluminum build alongside RGB lighting, 40-hour battery life, and low-profile mechanical switches. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 600 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $40.

G915 TKL is a new class of wireless mechanical gaming keyboard with three selections of low-profile GL switches and pro-grade 1 ms LIGHTSPEED wireless. Capable of delivering 40 hours of non-stop gaming on a full charge.. Fully customizable per-key, LIGHTSYNC RGB technology also reacts to in-game action, audio and screen color as you choose.

