Save up to 22% on Logitech Lightspeed mice, keyboards, and more from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard for $179.99 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s offer saves you 22%, is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As one of Logitech’s latest battlestation upgrades, its new G915 TKL Keyboard sports a wireless design powered by the brand’s Lightspeed connectivity. There’s an aircraft-grade aluminum build alongside RGB lighting, 40-hour battery life, and low-profile mechanical switches. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 600 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $40.

Other Logitech Lightspeed gaming accessories:

Then once your peripherals are in order, go check out all of the battlestation-worthy deals in Dell’s early Black Friday sale. There you’ll find everything from gaming PCs to Alienware monitors and more. Or just dive into our PC gaming guide for even more price cuts.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Keyboard features:

G915 TKL is a new class of wireless mechanical gaming keyboard with three selections of low-profile GL switches and pro-grade 1 ms LIGHTSPEED wireless. Capable of delivering 40 hours of non-stop gaming on a full charge.. Fully customizable per-key, LIGHTSYNC RGB technology also reacts to in-game action, audio and screen color as you choose.

