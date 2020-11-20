The gift guides keep rolling as we inch toward the holidays, and Mariah Carey’s New Must-Have List just debuted on Amazon. We recently covered Oprah’s Favorite Things, with an array of great gift ideas. Inside Mariah Carey’s Gift Guide, you can find gifts for the entire family, from tech to apparel and everything between. The guide also features budget-friendly options starting at $9. Be sure to head below the jump and shop our top picks for the best of Mariah’s Must Haves for 2020. Also, you will want to check out our guide to the Ulta Holiday Gift List here with hundreds of top brand items and Black Friday Hours, too.

Mariah Carey x Vahdam Gift Set

If you have a tea lover on your list, then the Mariah Carey x Vahdam 9-Piece Gift Set is a perfect option for you. Mariah Carey quotes, “If you know me, you know how much I love good tea! Find your tea dahhlings.” The set is priced at $40 and includes nine different types of teas, including holiday favorites such as Apple Cinnamon Herbal Tea, Vanilla Spice Masala Chai, and more. It also comes in a nice box for holiday gifting, too.

Victrola Vintage Turntable

A holiday party isn’t complete without Christmas tunes, and the Victrola Vintage Turntable will do just the trick. This adorable record player comes in several color options, including a festive red, and is priced at $50. With over 22,000 reviews, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars from Amazon customers. However, if you’re not a fan of the turntable, the POW Mo Collapisble Bluetooth Speaker is another great option on Mariah Carrey’s Gift List, and it’s priced at $70.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Gift a warm cup of coffee throughout the years with the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. This cup keeps your coffee warm for 1.5 hours, and it’s even app controlled. The mug enters sleep mode when empty and wakes up when it senses movement or liquid. It’s also scratch-resistant and priced at $182 with a 4.6/5 star rating from Amazon customers.

Wickedbone Smart Bone

Finally, Mariah also included a gift idea for your pets, as well. The Wickedbone Smart Bone is an interactive toy that’s remote controlled and features 12 types of emotion-driven systems. It’s also designed to be easy to clean and have a long battery life, as well as quick charging. Plus, it can be used for both cats or dogs alike and is priced from $70. Over 40% of reviewers left a 5 star rating.

