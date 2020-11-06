Many of the best holiday gift guides are now up, from Amazon and GameStop to Nordstrom and adidas, but for now, it’s time to take a look at Oprah’s Favorite Things list. In celebration and support of Black-owned small businesses, Amazon has now posted this year’s Oprah gift guide featuring everything from specialty grocery items and apparel to cosmetics, home goods, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Oprah’s Favorite Things

Oprah’s Favorite Things list, like most holiday gift guides, might not focus on discounted items, but it’s a great way to get some new ideas for gifts this holiday season and beyond or just to broaden your horizons in terms of what’s actually out there — all while supporting Black-owned small businesses.

Specialty grocery items

There’s a clear focus on specialty grocery items in the Oprah’s Favorite Things list this year. Those include things like this Pat’s Rib Place BBQ Sauce gift set, the Cup of Té Luxe Organic Tea sets, and this Unfiltered Raw Honey by Zach & Zoe. But one standout here would have to be the TRUFFLIN Sriracha and Ranch VIP Set all packaged in a nice gift box. Truffle-based dishes and oils have been all the rage over the last few years, making this a particularly interesting gift option for the foodie on your list.

Apparel

On the apparel side of things, Oprah likes suede men’s slippers, travel blankets, bamboo joggers, and more. Some standouts here are the Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers that would a great cuddly gift to have under the tree this year for your special someone, much like the Grace Eleyae GE Warm Knit Foldover Satin Lined Beanie with a faux fur pom on top. You can check out even more apparel picks right here.

And even more…

There are also some more unique items that might not have been on your radar at all in the Oprah’s Favorite Things list. The Mi Cocina The Log Bag is a great example of that. It’s great for outdoor lovers or those that like to keep the bonfires going, offering up a classy denim-like solution with brass hardware and a leather strap closure (watch out for the 20% on-page coupon here as well).

Another unique pick here is the Modern Monet Paint by Numbers Kits for Adults. This complete kit has everything you need to create your own Monet, yielding a particularly interesting gift for artistic family members, friends, and co-workers.

Be sure to browse through the Oprah’s Favorite Things list on Amazon for even more gift ideas. Then dig into some of the other holiday gift guides we have covered thus far. We saw lists from both Nintendo and Le Creuset this week, but there are plenty more where those came from right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!