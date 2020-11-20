It looks like the Amazon Black Friday PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now deals have now gone live. While many PlayStation gamers are still hoping to score a PS5, we are now seeing solid holiday price drops on both subscription services to refresh your subs at a major discount. Amazon’s PS Now listing is on par with the best options out there, but there is still a way to score a year of PlayStation Plus for even less. Head below for all of the details.

The Amazon Black Friday PlayStation Plus puts the 1-year subscription at $44.99 with free digital delivery, and can be used to jump in for the first time or to refresh your existing subscription. However, while that’s a notable price for Amazon, we still have 1-year subscriptions available for just $32.99 right here. That’s well under the regular $60 price tag and a perfect time to ensure your ready for the PlayStation Plus Collection, online PS5 matches (if you managed to get one), and more.

While the Amazon Black Friday PlayStation Plus deal has been undercut, the PS Now offer is solid. You can now lock-in a year for $44.99 or a 3-month sub for $19.99, down from the regular $60 and $25, respectively, as well as matching the Sony direct Black Friday pricing. PS Now allows gamers to “stream over 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 titles from a wide range of genres to your PS4 or PC. Play as much as you like, save your progress and continue playing on either device.”

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best Black Friday gaming deals, chances to score a PlayStation 5, and much more. Be sure to dive into our hands-on impressions of PlayStation 5 and browse through our roundup of the best upcoming Black Friday deals.

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. As the premium membership service for PS4, your subscription grants you access to the fastest multiplayer network, includes free games every month, and provides exclusive sales and benefits. With millions of gamers logging on every day to play, the best time to join PlayStation Plus is today!

