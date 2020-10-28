Sony has now taken to its official blog to detail the November PlayStation Plus games and additional information on the new PlayStation Plus Collection. Next month’s offerings will be a little bit different than usual with the release of PlayStation 5 scheduled for November 12, and we have all of the details for you below the fold.

November PlayStation Plus games

First up, let’s take a look at the November PlayStation Plus games. Next month will see a pair of PS4 games go FREE for Playstation Plus members, as per usual, as well as an additional third game for PS5 owners. The very first PS5 game to join the PlayStation Plus game library is the first-person adventure Bugsnax. Players set out to explore Snaktooth Island while discovering, hunting, and capturing “all 100 critters” as well as “tracking down and reuniting the island’s inhabitants.” Bugsnax will be available for FREE from November 12 through to January 4, 2021 for PlayStation Plus members with a PS5.

The PS4 November PlayStation Plus games include the brilliant 2D exploration platformer, Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition, which typically fetches $15 on PSN. But we are also getting Warner Bros’ Middle-earth: Shadow of War, which regularly goes for $50 on Sony’s digital storefront. Both PS4 games will be available from November 3 to November 30, 2020.

PlayStation Plus Collection

Outside of the November PlayStation Plus games, Sony has also dropped new details on its PlayStation Plus Collection — a series of PS4 games members can play on PS5 and more. The service will go live on “November 12 when the PS5 console launches in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 when the PS5 console launches throughout the rest of the world.” All of these games remain in your library for as long as your PS Plus membership is active.

Here are the titles available in the PlayStation Plus Collection, according to today’s Sony blog post:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

More details from Sony

The PlayStation Plus Collection will be an added benefit to the existing PS4 benefits that PlayStation Plus members receive for a single subscription price – no additional membership fee required. Once you redeem a game from the PlayStation Plus Collection, you can keep the games for as long as you are an active PlayStation Plus member. PS4 games redeemed from the PlayStation Plus Collection and played on the PS5 console will see benefits such as increased loading speed and improved or more stable framerates with PS5’s Game Boost

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!