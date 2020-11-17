It’s now time to dive into this year’s best Black Friday game deals. Now that just about all of the biggest retailers have shown their hands with 2020 ad leaks, we have a much better idea of where the lowest possible prices for the hottest titles and gear will be this year. This is a great way to plan out your shopping strategy, if not just to get an idea of how much certain titles and items are going to be priced at various retailers — not to mention PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Black Friday stock details. Head below for a closer look at this year’s best Black Friday game deals and more.

Best Black Friday game deals 2020

Well, 2020 is going to be a little bit different than years past when it comes to consoles, which I guess is to be expected at this point. With PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S already out in the wild (if you were lucky enough to score one anyway), we aren’t seeing any advertisements for the now previous generation consoles at all.

PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X|S

As for PlayStation 5 Black Friday full price availability, even that sounds like it’s going to be tight. GameStop, Best Buy, and Walmart have confirmed additional PlayStation 5 stock for the end of the month, but details are thin, at best. GameStop will apparently have a couple of units available in stores at 7 a.m. on November 27, but we expect these units to sell out by 7:01 a.m. at the latest. There are no specific details on GameStop’s online availability, but there is certainly a chance its listings could go live, even if for a brief moment any time from November 27 through the weekend. Walmart and Best Buy have confirmed there will be no in-store availability, but you will have a chance to score one online — if you’re fast. Best Buy hasn’t given out any details regarding its online listings other than that they might go live, but we know Walmart’s re-stock will go begin (and likely finish) on November 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

Xbox Series X/S Black Friday availability appears as though it will be just as hard to come by this year. According to reports and leaked ads, GameStop will have a couple of units (maybe a few) available in stores at 7 a.m. on November 27, but they will be going really quick, and you’ll want to call first if you plan on going for one. Target has barely mentioned Xbox Series X/S this far, and you can expect the same treatment as PS5 at Best Buy and Walmart; it will be in stock online at Best Buy at mostly random times, and Walmart’s re-stock go live on November 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

The long and the short here: it’s going to be a mess. Walmart is essentially the only retailer with an actual time and date for availability, and while we could see random listings go live at Amazon and elsewhere throughout the week and weekend, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are going to be very hard to get on Black Friday.

Nintendo Black Friday console bundle:

Before we get into the games, we should quickly touch on this year’s Nintendo Switch Black Friday console bundle. There has been very little mention of Nintendo’s standard edition consoles this year, but we do know the special Nintendo Black Friday console with Mario Kart 8 and three months of Switch Online will be available at most major retailers starting November 22 for $299.99, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop. You can get more details on that in the Nintendo Black Friday ad.

PlayStation and Xbox Black Friday games:

Now, let’s take a quick look at some of the best titles going on sale this year. This will be a great chance to fill out your back catalog or score some physical titles for your PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X libraries at a big-time discount. Just keep in mind, many of the deals mentioned below are just the lowest advertised price we can find; there will be other retailers with very similar deals (within a couple of bucks in some cases), not to mention a massive number of titles getting matched or undercut at Amazon.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday games:

Much of the same applies to this year’s advertised Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals. Walmart will nearly have much of the best Black Friday game deals when it comes to Nintendo Switch. But again, some of these titles are sure to be matched at Amazon or available for just slightly more at other major retailers.

PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass, gift cards, and more:

We have also spotted some notable upcoming Black Friday deals on Xbox and Nintendo gift cards, as well as Xbox Game Pass and more. We are expecting PlayStation Plus to be on sale almost for sure, but we also expect the major retailers to get undercut by some of the smaller digital storefronts when it comes to Sony’s membership service.

Xbox Game Pass 3-mo. $20 (Reg. $45) GameStop

(Reg. $45) GameStop Also starting from $22.50 at Best Buy

at Best Buy Nintendo eShop gift cards 10% off at Best Buy

at Best Buy Xbox gift cards 10% off at Best Buy

Well, that should give folks a pretty good idea of the best Black Friday game deals on the way. We will indeed update this post as more information comes to light — Sony, for example, is yet to announce any official price drops. And we will also be rounding up all of the PS5 and Series X/S gear we come across as we move towards Black Friday 2020.

Here are some important gaming sale start times to keep in mind to ensure you’re shot at the best Black Friday game deals:

Amazon — November 20-27

— November 20-27 GameStop — November 25-29

— November 25-29 Best Buy — November 22-29

— November 22-29 Walmart — November 25-29

— November 25-29 Target — November 22-28

