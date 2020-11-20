Disney Parks gear sees rare 25% price drop for Black Friday: Apparel, collectibles, more

As part of the ongoing holiday sale, you can now score 25% off in the Disney Parks Black Friday sale from now through Sunday. We have covered our fair share of official Disney sales across 2020, but this is the very first time we have seen the Disney Parks gear go on sale. Ranging from apparel and collectibles to plushy figures, and The Mandolorian gear, there is a giant selection of rare deals available right now. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Disney Parks Black Friday sale

The Disney Parks Black Friday sale now includes a host gear at 25% off when you apply code PARKS25 at checkout. You’ll also want to use code SHIPMAGIC to redeem free shipping in orders over $75. 

This is great chance to score some deep deals on official Disney Parks gear for the holidays, whether it be some official stocking stuffers, apparel for the whole family, or this awesome Mandalorian Helmet Mug with Cover for fans of the show. Regularly $22.99, today’s promotion code will knock the total down to just $17.24. It sells for a bloated $47+ at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This was “created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.” It is a functional coffee mug protected by a Mandalorian bounty hunter helmet (removable ceramic non-venting domed lid) that’s perfect to put under the tree for fans of the show. Rated 4+ stars

Be sure to browse through the rest of the ongoing Disney Parks Black Friday sale right here. Here’s a quick link to the rest of The Mandolorian gear along with everything else eligible for today’s promotion code. 

Speaking of Disney Black Friday offers and the like, you can put the Baby Yoda Monopoly board under the tree for just $10 and be sure to check out the Star Wars LEGO early Black Friday deals. Apple already launched a massive Disney and PIxar movie sale for the holidays and we are still tracking a notable deal on Lionel’s Disney Frozen Electric Train Set

More on the Mandalorian Helmet Mug:

Get inside the head of a Mandalorian bounty hunter as you sip your morning brew from this large hot beverage mug. You can keep a tight lid on the secrets you learn with the domed ceramic top. 3 1/2” H (5 1/2” with lid) x 4 1/4” W x 5” D (8” D with handle). 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

