LEGO early Black Friday deals take up to 28% off: Star Wars, Ideas, more from $12

With the LEGO VIP Weekend Sale around the corner, today Amazon is joining in on the early Black Friday LEGO savings by discounting a selection of kits starting at $12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With everything from Star Wars to Technic, Ideas, and more on sale, just about every LEGO fan will find an option to assemble here. Across the board, you’re looking at as much as 28% in savings with just about everything either matching or hitting new all-time lows. Head below for all of our top picks from the early LEGO Black Friday deals.

Our top pick from today’s sale is the LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV set at $159.99. Down from its usual $200 going rate, today’s offer is one of the first times we’ve seen this kit on sale and marks a new all-time low. This 1,768-piece kit recreats one of the more iconic ships from the Star Wars universe and measures over 24-inches long. On top of looking great on display, there’s internal compartments to stow the included six minifigures. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Early Black Friday LEGO deals include:

Many of today’s discounted kits are also part of the selection of builds that LEGO will be retiring at the end of the year. So on top of being marked down to all-time lows, this might be one of the last chances to score many of these sets before they leave store shelves forever. Then go check out the new 9,000-piece Colosseum kit as well as everything in LEGO’s 2020 Holiday Toy Book.

LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV features:

Build, play and display a detailed LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV, the legendary starship from Star Wars: A New Hope, featuring an accessible interior, massive engines and detachable escape pods to play out epic Star Wars moments.

