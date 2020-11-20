iPhone SE is one of the best budget devices, now $50 pre-paid

Cricket Wireless offers Apple’s iPhone SE 64GB for $49.99 shipped. Simply switch from a competing service to Cricket. No long-term plans are required. That’s down from the regular $399 price tag and $120 less than our previous pre-paid plan mention.

Headlining is a 4.7-inch Retina display that’s wrapped with slim bezels alongside Touch ID support across the bottom. The backside reverts to a glossy coating that pairs with a new water-resistant design for the first time on Apple’s smaller handset. Inside you’ll find a battery that supports up to 40-hours of use depending on your usage, but most will find around 14-hours. A 12MP wide-angle camera features ƒ/1.8 aperture and digital zoom up to 5x.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up an iPhone SE clear case for $8 with the on-page coupon. This case won’t add too much bulk to your setup and will show off whichever color you choose. It’s a great way to enjoy some drop protection without too much extra weight.

Our Apple guide continues to be filled with all of the best early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can save on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and this week we found a great deal on AirPods Pro, as well. There are also notable savings on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad on-going right now, too.

iPhone SE features:

4.7-inch Retina HD display

Water and dust resistant (1 meter for up to 30 minutes, IP67)

12MP Wide camera; Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, next-generation Smart HDR, and 4K video

7MP front camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, and Depth Control

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

