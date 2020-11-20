Save up to 40% on Schlage Z-Wave and August Smart Locks from $100

-
Smart HomeHome DepotSchlage
From $100

Home Depot is currently offering the Schlage Connect Smart Z-Wave Deadbolt with Handle Set for $179.99 shipped. Typically picking up the deadbolt and handle set would run you $300 at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you 40% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Schlage’s Connect deadbolt expands your smart home to the front door thanks to included Z-Wave connectivity for pairing with a variety of systems like SmartThings, Ring, and more. There’s also a built-in touchscreen display, offering yet another way to unlock the door without having to carry a key. The included handle set completes the package with a matching Latitude Lever. Over 2,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need a full handle set, or if you can live without the Z-Wave connectivity, might want to take a look at the August Smart Lock instead. Right now, it’s on sale for $100, saving you $28 from the going rate and marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked this year. You will be missing out on the integrated touchscreen, but will still be able to unlock the door from a smartphone.

The Black Friday smart home deals are already rolling in this morning ahead of all of the best price cuts dropping next week. Alongside Lenovo Smart Clocks from $25, we’re seeing Ring Video Doorbells, cameras, and more starting at $35 alongside everything else in our guide right here.

Schlage Connect Smart Z-Wave Deadbolt features:

Keep your home safe and stylish with the Schlage Century Satin Nickel Connect Smart Lock with Alarm and Latitude Lever Handle set. With its advanced features and home automation system compatibility, it eliminates the hassle of carrying keys. The Latitude lever has clean lines and rectangular features, while the Century handle set has a delicate, slightly curved shape. Designed and tested for strength and durability, this attractive handle set provides the protection you need with minimalist design appeal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Home Depot

Schlage

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches biggest TV show sale of the year, plus $...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 25%

Leviton’s Decora Switches work with Siri and Alexa from $30 (Save up to 25%)

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $150

Anker’s latest eufy Keypad Smart Lock falls to new low of $105 (Save 30%)

$105 Learn More
$25

Sengled’s RGB LED smart bulb drops to lowest price in months at under $20.50

$20 Learn More
From $48

eufy’s Wi-Fi-enabled RoboVac 25C works with Alexa/Assistant at a low of $99, more from $48

Shop now Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer $68, more

Learn More
Save 60%

Amazon’s Ring Smart Lighting sale starts at $20 (Up to 60% off)

From $20 Learn More
25% off

Disney Parks gear sees rare 25% price drop for Black Friday: Apparel, collectibles, more

From $3 Learn More
Shop now

Sonos launches rare refurbished sale: Beam $319, One $159, more from $99

$99 Learn More