Save up to 40% on Schlage Z-Wave and August Smart Locks from $100

Home Depot is currently offering the Schlage Connect Smart Z-Wave Deadbolt with Handle Set for $179.99 shipped. Typically picking up the deadbolt and handle set would run you $300 at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you 40% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Schlage’s Connect deadbolt expands your smart home to the front door thanks to included Z-Wave connectivity for pairing with a variety of systems like SmartThings, Ring, and more. There’s also a built-in touchscreen display, offering yet another way to unlock the door without having to carry a key. The included handle set completes the package with a matching Latitude Lever. Over 2,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need a full handle set, or if you can live without the Z-Wave connectivity, might want to take a look at the August Smart Lock instead. Right now, it’s on sale for $100, saving you $28 from the going rate and marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked this year. You will be missing out on the integrated touchscreen, but will still be able to unlock the door from a smartphone.

The Black Friday smart home deals are already rolling in this morning ahead of all of the best price cuts dropping next week. Alongside Lenovo Smart Clocks from $25, we’re seeing Ring Video Doorbells, cameras, and more starting at $35 alongside everything else in our guide right here.

Schlage Connect Smart Z-Wave Deadbolt features:

Keep your home safe and stylish with the Schlage Century Satin Nickel Connect Smart Lock with Alarm and Latitude Lever Handle set. With its advanced features and home automation system compatibility, it eliminates the hassle of carrying keys. The Latitude lever has clean lines and rectangular features, while the Century handle set has a delicate, slightly curved shape. Designed and tested for strength and durability, this attractive handle set provides the protection you need with minimalist design appeal.

