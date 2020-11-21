Fossil, Timbuk2, Osprey, and Lenovo bags fall as low as $13 at Amazon

-
Amazonmac accessorieslenovoFossilTimbuk2
Save 58% From $13

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted Fossil, Timbuk2, Osprey, and Lenovo bag discounts as low as $13. Our favorite happens to be the Timbuk2 Blink Pack at $49.89 shipped. That’s up to $69 off the typical rate there and comes within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This standout bag from Timbuk2 is ready to stow any modern MacBook. Even better, you’ll find an internal organizer that’s perfect for storing your phone, pens, and many other small accessories. Water-resistant fabric is used throughout, helping protect your gear if you get caught in the rain. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

Yet another option includes the $35 discount we spotted on Osprey Raptor 10. It’s a part of more Amazon discounts we spotted a few days back. This handy backpack sports a dedicated hydration compartment that perfectly pairs with an included Hydrapak 2.5-liter reservoir.

Timbuk2 Blink Pack features:

  • A clamshell opening Weekender pack
  • Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
  • Padded laptop compartment fits 15 inch laptop
  • Grab handle for easy lifting
  • Water resistant 420D ripstop

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

lenovo Fossil Timbuk2 Osprey

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 47%

Amazon slashes up to 47% off Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bags

From $57 Learn More
Save 55%

Thule bag discounts arrive at Amazon ahead of Black Friday, priced from $39 (Up to 55% off)

From $39 Learn More

Timbuk2 Vapor Collection debuts eco-friendly MacBook backpack, duffel, more

Learn More
Reg. $140

Magic the Gathering Ikoria Commander Deck 5-pack drops to $100 shipped

$100 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Shop Succulents offers live plants for your desk, office, more at up to 30% off, today only

From $14 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos speakers from $99, more

Learn More
Save 35%

Today’s SodaStream and Mr. Coffee Amazon Gold Box start at $49 (Up to 35% off)

From $49 Learn More
41% off

ECOVACS’ Wi-Fi robot vacuum/mop has voice control, 3-hour runtime, more: $350 (41% off)

$350 Learn More