Fossil, Timbuk2, Osprey, and Lenovo bags fall as low as $13 at Amazon

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted Fossil, Timbuk2, Osprey, and Lenovo bag discounts as low as $13. Our favorite happens to be the Timbuk2 Blink Pack at $49.89 shipped. That’s up to $69 off the typical rate there and comes within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This standout bag from Timbuk2 is ready to stow any modern MacBook. Even better, you’ll find an internal organizer that’s perfect for storing your phone, pens, and many other small accessories. Water-resistant fabric is used throughout, helping protect your gear if you get caught in the rain. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

Yet another option includes the $35 discount we spotted on Osprey Raptor 10. It’s a part of more Amazon discounts we spotted a few days back. This handy backpack sports a dedicated hydration compartment that perfectly pairs with an included Hydrapak 2.5-liter reservoir.

Timbuk2 Blink Pack features:

A clamshell opening Weekender pack

Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff

Padded laptop compartment fits 15 inch laptop

Grab handle for easy lifting

Water resistant 420D ripstop

