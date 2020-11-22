iVANKY’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub sports SD/microSD, 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, more at 25% off

Alter Official (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the iVANKY 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $28.49 shipped with the code 9to5VCA01BF at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 25% and is the best available. If you recently picked up Apple’s new M1-powered MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, this USB-C hub is the perfect accessory. It offers just about every port that your computer no longer has, including SD and microSD. Plus, the lightweight design allows you to keep it with you at all times.

As stated above, this USB-C hub does quite a bit for its compact size. You’ll find that whether you’re traveling light or heavy, it slips right alongside your computer and is easy bring with you anywhere. It’s compatible with just about any USB-C device, including the new M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, as well as Apple’s latest iPad Pro and iPad Air.

When it comes to ports, it really has just about everything you could need. From the 4K30 HDMI output, to wielding both SD/microSD, two USB-A, and Gigabit Ethernet, this dock does it all. You’ll also find that it has USB-C Power Delivery charging passthrough, as well. This means that it can deliver up to 92W of power to your device, as long as you plug-in a supported charger. Plus, the dual USB-A 3.1 ports allow you to hook up wired printers, a mouse/keyboard, or even external storage to your device not have USB-A available.

You’ll also be able to waive internet woes goodbye thanks to the built-in Gigabit Ethernet port. Wired internet, whether on an iPad, MacBook, or any other computer, is always going to be more reliable than Wi-Fi. So, to fix this, iVANKY included a Gigabit Ethernet port on this dock, since Apple has ditched it on its laptops since 2016. I always prefer to use wired internet whenever possible, as it’s generally faster and far more reliable than utilizing a wireless network, and this dock allows you to do just that.

So, if you’ve been on the hunt for a do-it-all USB-C hub that has 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, SD/microSD, and even charging passthrough, you’ve found it. iVANKY’s hub does all that and more, plus it fits in your laptop bag without adding any extra weight or bulk. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and pick up iVANKYy’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub and expand your computer’s capabilities today.

