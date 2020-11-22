Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Marshall Bluetooth speakers and headphones ahead of Black Friday headlined by the Emberton at $129.99 shipped. Usually fetching $150, today’s offer is the only the second discount we’ve seen on Marshall’s latest speaker and marks a new all-time low. Delivering the brand’s most compact design yet, Emberton arrives with the same vinyl-wrapped casing you’d expect paired with metal accenting on the speaker grill and buttons. Internally, there’s True Stereophonic multi-directional audio for “room-filling sound” as well as up to 20-hour battery life. A USB-C charging port rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Marshall speaker deals:

The deals are already flowing in ahead of Black Friday, and we’re seeing some notable price cuts on the Sonos speaker lineup at new all-time lows from $299. Not the mention both Amazon and Google are discounting their respective speakers and more with the Echo lineup on sale from $10 and various Assistant devices starting at $50.

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker features:

Emberton is a compact portable speaker with the loud and vibrant sound only Marshall can deliver. Emberton utilises True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. With 20+ hours of playtime, you can enjoy the superior sound of Marshall for hours on end.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!