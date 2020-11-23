Serif Labs, makers of popular image manipulation apps and more, has now kicked off its Affinity Black Friday sale. The “30% off everything” sale includes its Affinity Designer and Affinity Photo apps as well as the Publisher suite, content packs, and workbooks. Just recently updated with support for macOS Big Sur and Apple Silicon Macs on the desktop side of things, head below for closer look at Serif’s Affinity Black Friday sale.

Serif Affinity Black Friday sale:

The Affinity Black Friday sale is taking place on the official Serif site and on Apple’s App Stores. All of these apps are highly-rated and among the best in class, but one highlight would have to be the Affinity Photo for iPad deal at $13.99. Down from the usual $20, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. The former iPad app of the year (as awarded by Apple) features a suite of powerful image manipulation tools including “unlimited layers, layer groups, adjustment layers, filter layers and masks.” You’ll also get full Apple Pencil functionality (including pressure, tilt and angle sensitivity), Photoshop session file support, and much more.

Here’s a look at the app deals on tap in this year’s Affinity Black Friday sale:

iPad: Affinity Photo: $14 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Publisher: $35 (Reg. $50)

You’ll also find these deals advertised via the official Serif site where a number of the content add-on packs are also available at 30% off alongside the Affinity Workbooks. Available for both Affinity Photo and Designer at 30% off, the “hardback” 400+ page books cover everything from “core skills and design tips and tricks, to advanced techniques.” Get more details right here.

More on Affinity Photo:

Affinity Photo for iPad offers an incredibly fast, powerful and immersive experience whether you are at home, in the studio, or on the move. With meticulous attention to detail, each tool, panel and control has been completely reimagined for touch, and all rendering, adjustments, brushes and filters have been fully hardware-accelerated using Metal. The result is a genuine desktop-grade, professional photo editing app that provides an all-new way to interact with your images, without any compromise.

