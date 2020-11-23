It’s now time to collect all of Monday morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals. With the Black Friday price drops already rolling in, we are also now starting to see some big-time app deals. Along with just about all of the Black Friday game offers now live, we are also now tracking some rare deals on the popular Affinity image manipulation apps. That’s on top of highlights like Paprika Recipe Manager 3, Swapperoo, Baldur’s Gate, Cubasis 3, Peppa Pig: Sports Day, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Sports Day: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swapperoo: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Quell Zen+: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $24 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Mars Information: $3 (Reg. $6)

iPad: Affinity Photo: $14 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: iStat Menus: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Find Bluetooth: device tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FileCalendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iCleaner Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jam Maestro: create guitar tab: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Jigsaw Puzzle Pro: $9 (Reg. $16)

Organize your recipes. Create grocery lists. Plan your meals. Download recipes from your favorite websites. Seamlessly sync to all your devices. Paprika is available on multiple platforms so you can access it on all of your devices. Please note that each version is sold separately…Add custom ingredients to the pantry. Track quantities, purchase dates, and expiration dates…Add custom aisles to your grocery list and re-arrange them in your preferred order…Insert links to other recipes or websites in your ingredients or directions…Adjust – Scale ingredients to your desired serving size, and convert between measurements.

