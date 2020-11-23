The Parallels Black Friday sale is now live. This year’s event takes 20% off all of its most popular virtual desktop software suites including the latest Parallels Desktop 16. The deals, which are some of the best of the year, are available on both subscription and perpetual licenses right now. Hit the jump for more details.

Parallels Black Friday sale

Regularly $80 per year, you can score a 1-year subscription to Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac at $63.99 or a perpetual licenses (without free updates) for $88.15. Both options are 20% off the regular up to $110 price tag, well under our previous mention and a perfect time to jump in. Just for comparison sake, Desktop 16 starts at $80 on Amazon right now. For those unfamiliar here, Parallels Desktop 16 is among the best apps out there for running Windows on your Mac machine. You can drag and drop files between operating system and even access Windows-only apps on your Mac. More details below.

The Parallels Black Friday sale also has 20% off Parallels Desktop PRO, the Parallels Desktop Standard subscriptions, and Parallels Desktop Business Edition, among others. You’ll find all of the details on those options right here.

The Black Friday Mac app deals are starting to roll in now including Affinity Photo and Designer, our ongoing 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale, and much more right here.

More on Parallels Desktop 16:

Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without slowing down or rebooting your Mac

Optimized for macOS Big Sur or Catalina with Windows 10; also fully supports Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows XP, Google Chrome and Linux (licenses sold separately)

Create a virtual machine to efficiently transfer data, share resources, and run multiple operating systems at the same time

