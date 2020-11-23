Parallels Black Friday price drops now live, 20% off Desktop 16 + more

-
Apps GamesBlack Friday 2020Parallels
20% off $64

The Parallels Black Friday sale is now live. This year’s event takes 20% off all of its most popular virtual desktop software suites including the latest Parallels Desktop 16. The deals, which are some of the best of the year, are available on both subscription and perpetual licenses right now. Hit the jump for more details. 

Parallels Black Friday sale

Regularly $80 per year, you can score a 1-year subscription to Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac at $63.99 or a perpetual licenses (without free updates) for $88.15. Both options are 20% off the regular up to $110 price tag, well under our previous mention and a perfect time to jump in. Just for comparison sake, Desktop 16 starts at $80 on Amazon right now. For those unfamiliar here, Parallels Desktop 16 is among the best apps out there for running Windows on your Mac machine. You can drag and drop files between operating system and even access Windows-only apps on your Mac. More details below. 

The Parallels Black Friday sale also has 20% off Parallels Desktop PRO, the Parallels Desktop Standard subscriptions, and Parallels Desktop Business Edition, among others. You’ll find all of the details on those options right here

The Black Friday Mac app deals are starting to roll in now including Affinity Photo and Designer, our ongoing 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale, and much more right here

More on Parallels Desktop 16:

  • Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without slowing down or rebooting your Mac
  • Optimized for macOS Big Sur or Catalina with Windows 10; also fully supports Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows XP, Google Chrome and Linux (licenses sold separately)
  • Create a virtual machine to efficiently transfer data, share resources, and run multiple operating systems at the same time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Black Friday 2020

Parallels

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Affinity Photo and Designer apps now 30% off for Black Friday + more from $14

From $14 Learn More
Reg. $5

Apple Award-winning Thumper rhythm game falls to $1 on iOS and Android (Reg. $5)

$1 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more

Learn More
Reg. $60

Black Friday PlayStation Plus and PS Now deals live from $20 (Reg. up to $60)

From $20 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos speakers from $99, more

Learn More

HP Black Friday ad: This year’s best prices on PCs, monitors, more

Learn More
25% off

Mountain Hardwear’s Holiday Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping

From $20 Learn More
Save 20%

HealthKit adorns Qardio’s Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor at $80, more up to $23 off

From $80 Learn More