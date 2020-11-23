HealthKit adorns Qardio’s Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor at $80, more up to $23 off

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered some notable Qardio deals up to $23 off. Our favorite is the QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is tied with the best Amazon pricing we’ve tracked since June. With built-in Bluetooth, this wireless blood pressure monitor pairs with your iPhone or Android smartphone. It can sync with popular tracking platforms like Apple and Samsung Health apps, and supplements your fitness tracking regimen with systolic/diastolic blood pressure stats. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Qardio-branded deal below.

We’ve also found the QardioBase2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale for $125.69 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and is the largest Amazon price drop we’ve seen since August. This smart scale is ready to keep tabs on weight, BMI, body composition, and more. It’s durable and boasts a 396-pound capacity. This unit wields both Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to make syncing to your smartphone a cinch. It integrates with Apple Health, Samsung Health, My Fitness Pal, Google Fit, and other platforms. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

And that’s not all, we’ve rounded up a Withings Black Friday sale for you. There you’ll find notable deals like its Sleep Tracking Pad for $74. On top of that, today’s Amazon Gold Box features a Bluetooth body fat scale for $21. For more deals, keep your browser locked onto our handy Black Friday guide.

QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor features:

  • CLINICAL ACCURACY AT HOME and ON-THE-GO: easily monitor your blood pressure in the comfort of your home, when traveling, or at work, trusted by healthcare professionals. Refer to the manual for the best results.
  • EASY SETUP: wireless, connects to your smartphone via free App. Works with Apple Watch or Android Wear (iOS 10.0 or later, Kindle, Android 5 or later, Android Wear and Apple Watch. Requires Bluetooth 4.0.and up).
  • SMART DESIGN: this stylish, very light and portable, one-piece wide-range cuff fits standard to large adult upper arms 8.7-14.6 in circumference (22-37cm), fully wireless, light, discrete. Battery life up to a year of frequent use.

